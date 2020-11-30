How Baltimore’s Top Workplaces rankings for 2020 were determined

The process began in May, when The Sun began welcoming people to nominate companies as Top Workplaces. Energage also reached out to companies in the region. Throughout the process, 2,183 employers in the region were invited to have their employees take the survey. Any organization was eligible to participate, provided it had at least 35 employees in the region. Employers could be public, private, nonprofit or governmental. There is no cost to enter the Top Workplaces program.