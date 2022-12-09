Baltimore’s Top Workplaces 2022: A note to our readers

Welcome to Baltimore Sun Media’s 12th annual Top Workplaces.

A lot has changed in the world of work since 2011, when the nation was just crawling its way out of a deep recession and recovering from the housing bust. The economy, and therefore work, hummed along for a few years there, but then came the coronavirus pandemic, which upended everything.

Many workplaces closed for a while; others went remote. Supply chains were disrupted. (Who’d have thought toilet paper and lumber would grow so scarce?) As things slowly reopened, labor was also in short supply. Along came the Great Resignation as people either retired or took advantage of the demand to job-hop. Employers focused more on work-life balance. Some workers just quiet-quit, doing the minimum to hold on to their jobs.

But, as the saying goes, the more things change, the more things stay the same.

Baltimore’s Top Workplaces remained remarkably consistent through the wrenching change: Cummings & Co. Realtors, RK&K, FutureCare, WPM Real Estate Management, Internet Testing Systems, Northwestern Mutual, NFM Lending, Continental Realty, Resolute Technologies, Intelligenesis, Kramon & Graham.

These firms and others listed here have been consistently among Baltimore’s Top Workplaces for many years, but one has been there all 12: the KatzAbosch accounting firm based in Lutherville-Timonium. I tip my hat to the firm’s consistency.

For Top Workplaces, The Sun again worked with Energage, an employee research and consulting firm based in Philadelphia. Energage strives to help firms create places where people want to work and collaborates with many news organizations on similar projects.

Thanks to those who participated this year, and I invite those who didn’t to participate next year.

Christopher Dinsmore is The Baltimore Sun’s director of content for news and development.