Leadership winner for large businesses: James Dahlgren Jr. of WPM Real Estate Management

There are a number of positive changes and lessons learned that will help shape how we approach the future. WPM has built a strong team of leaders through our ongoing training and development programs, giving our associates opportunities to grow and excel. This solid foundation served us well as our teams were able to pivot, adopt new technologies, adapt to ever-changing policies and procedures, and learn how to manage and communicate remotely. We don’t manage from behind a desk. So, while this disrupted our normal operations, it also gave us new skills that allowed us to successfully extend our geographic footprint into Virginia and Delaware and grow our existing presence in Pennsylvania, and of course the Baltimore metro, over the last 18 months. In the end, it fostered more leaders within our organization and reinforced the value of our commitment to being an agile organization.