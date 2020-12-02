Large business leader: Daniel J. Schrider of Sandy Spring Bank

We are a very relationship-driven organization. We strive to create an emotional connection with our colleagues and clients, because people are at the heart of everything we do. That is why I got into banking and stayed at Sandy Spring Bank for over 30 years. A big part of how I lead is by getting to know people, and I can’t tell you how much I miss the informal conversations. I love hearing about everyone’s kids and grandkids, the trip of a lifetime someone is planning, a big race they’re training for, or someone’s talent or passion that I never knew about. Understanding what is happening in someone’s life and what they care about helps me be a better leader, but those conversations don’t happen as organically with teleworking and social distancing. I am still trying to figure it out and to be more intentional about connecting during these strange times, because those personal interactions are more important than ever.