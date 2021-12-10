Returning to work safely: measures to decrease spread of COVID-19

The most effective way to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission is to take a multilayered approach to mitigation — often referred to as the “Swiss Cheese Model.” The idea is that no one measure is perfect at preventing the spread of COVID-19, but by layering mitigation measures together, including vaccination plus masks plus improved ventilation, you can “fill in the holes” and prevent large clusters of cases. The World Health Organization has termed this a “vaccine AND” approach rather than a “vaccine only” approach. This is necessary until we see improved vaccination coverage and better control of transmission.