Celebrating 10 years of Baltimore’s Top Workplaces

Two employers — the accounting firm KatzAbosch and Notre Dame Preparatory School — have been on Baltimore Sun Media’s Top Workplaces list every year since it started in 2011.
We asked their leaders why they value being named top workplaces.
- “The Baltimore Sun’s Top Workplace program is based upon the opinions of those who know our organization the best — our employees. Therefore, we value the award because it represents all our teammates and allows them to be recognized in the community for helping to establish a top workplace year after year.”
— Mark Cissell, president and CEO, KatzAbosch
- “The Top Workplace program allows Notre Dame Preparatory School to celebrate the dedication, talent, and spirit of the individuals who provide our wonderful students with an unparalleled educational experience that inspires them to live extraordinary lives of faith, service, and justice, and empowers them to be future leaders capable of transforming the world. While proud of receiving this honor the past 10 years, Notre Dame remains committed to further fostering a workplace environment that is welcoming, inclusive, and reflective of Catholic social teaching and the values of our founding order, the School Sisters of Notre Dame.”
— Sister Patricia McCarron, headmistress, Notre Dame Preparatory School
These six companies have been Top Workplaces for nine years running
- imre LLC
- Loyola Blakefield
- NFM Lending
- Northwestern Mutual
- Samuel Shapiro & Company Inc.
- WPM Real Estate Management