xml:space="preserve">
Dan Lienert, from left, owner and co-founder of IntelliGenenis, Sarah Rumann, Dawn Hetzer, Jeremiah Jensen, Mary Anne DeHart and Guy Howard in the companies training center.
Dan Lienert, from left, owner and co-founder of IntelliGenenis, Sarah Rumann, Dawn Hetzer, Jeremiah Jensen, Mary Anne DeHart and Guy Howard in the companies training center. (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun)

For years, Kendra Gears’ best friend raved about the benefits of working at IntelliGenesis, an analytics and cybersecurity firm based in Columbia.

The company provides a 10% 401(k) retirement fund match, 20 days off each year, generous comp time, $1,000 for technology expenses, social events like laser tag and movie nights, tickets to Baltimore Orioles and Ravens games, $10,000 paid over the course of the year to employees not using the company’s health insurance plan, and unlimited training and education opportunities, including paying for employees’ graduate degrees.

So in 2014, Gears, who had years of human resources experience, applied to become the company’s office coordinator.

“Even though I would be taking a step backwards, I would be pursuing my master’s degree the whole time,” Gears says.

Paying for employees’ training and education is the benefit Angie Lienert, the president and CEO of IntelliGenesis, says she’s most proud of.

“I couldn’t afford to go to college and instead enlisted in the Air Force to complete my college degrees,” Leinert says. “I feel honored to assist others in completing their educational goals.”

Lienert served as an Arabic linguist in the U.S. Air Force for six years. She says she founded IntelliGenesis in 2007 to “create an environment that provides employees with personal and professional satisfaction and growth while enhancing the intelligence community’s ability to keep our soldiers safe.”

The U.S. Department of Defense is the company’s biggest customer. With offices in Maryland and Georgia, the company employs 125 people — 68 percent of whom are veterans.

Employees say they love the company’s family-like feel and the support they receive from Lienert and her leadership team.

Latest Top Workplaces 2019

“The employees are genuinely appreciated and cared for from the top down, from leadership to the everyday employees,” says Gears, who completed her master’s degree in business administration in August and is now the company’s human resources manager. “There’s a lot of teamwork, a lot of collaboration. … It’s just a great company overall.”

Rank Company Founded Ownership Sector Locations Employees
1Next Century Corp.2002PrivateSoftware development & consulting2154
2Cummings & Co. Realtors2006PrivateResidential real estate10391
3The Harbour School1982NonprofitPrimary/secondary school2179
4McDonogh School1873PrivatePrimary/secondary school1387
5Loyola Blakefield1852NonprofitPrimary/secondary school1166
6Notre Dame Preparatory School1873NonprofitMiddle and high school1161
7Skyline Technology Solutions LLC2004PrivateInformation technology & devices2223
8Network Building + Consulting LLC1984PrivateWireless communication services2168
9Advance Business Systems1964PrivateBusiness & technology solutions1151
10Beth Tfiloh Congregation & School1921NonprofitSynagogue/Day School2277
11Continental Realty Corp.1960PrivateProperty management40236
12NFM Lending1998PrivateMortgage lending11265
1314 West Administrative Services2001PrivateBusiness services5380
14Corporate Office Properties Trust1998PublicReal estate investment trust7281
15CGI Federal1976PublicBusiness and IT consulting2153
16Wallace Montgomery & Associates LLP1975PartnershipEngineering1215
17Morgan Properties1985PrivateProperty management30282
18The Bryn Mawr School1885NonprofitEducation1203
19Humphrey Management1983PrivateProperty management19194
20Stansberry Research2001PrivatePublishing1154
21Agora Financial2004PrivatePublishing5275
22Baltimore Country Club1898PrivateClub & golf course2275
23Personal Genome Diagnostics2010PrivateBiotechnology2200
24The St. Paul's Schools1849NonprofitPrimary/secondary school1305
252nd Family Home Care and Support Services2011PrivateHome health care1253
26Money Map Press2007PrivatePublishing1219
27NewDay USA2002PrivateMortgage Lending1399
28AECOM1970PublicEngineering6240
