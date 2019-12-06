Software engineer Ricky Patel knew early on that Resolute Technologies was a family-oriented company.
The Columbia-based technology firm gives employees birthday gifts, meals when they welcome a new baby, and 38 days off per year, including two emergency leave days and a day off during the employee’s birthday month. When Resolute’s 87 employees are not working on Department of Defense contracts, they attend regular “morale calendar” events with their families, such as a fall festival at a local farm, a trip to Hershey Park and even a burger night at Clark Burger in Baltimore, where employees designed their own “Resolute Burger.”
But last spring, less than a year after joining the company, Patel experienced his deepest connection yet to the company’s family-like feel when he emailed CEO Jennifer Walker about the Race for Hope — a 5K race he was running to raise money for brain tumor research.
“My father has brain cancer,” Patel says. “Within 30 minutes of me sending an email and inquiring about it, the company had already made a matching offer to everyone’s donations. It was very humbling to me that people would go out of their way — not just Resolute but some of the [human resources] staff directly contributed their own money on top of that.”
Matching charitable donations is just another way Resolute Technologies makes employees feel they and their families matter, employees say.
“Regardless of how novice or progressed in career, we have a humble and supportive group,” says Beth Kovesdi, director of employee engagement. “We are a mix of introverts and extroverts, and the contrast of the team is a strength.”
Walker says when she founded the company in 2013, providing training and career advancement opportunities and promoting work-life balance were essential.
“Their family is important,” Walker says. “Their life outside of work is important. Their hobbies are important. And what’s important to them is important to me.”
|Rank
|Company
|Founded
|Ownership
|Sector
|Locations
|Employees
|1
|Next Century Corp.
|2002
|Private
|Software development & consulting
|2
|154
|2
|Cummings & Co. Realtors
|2006
|Private
|Residential real estate
|10
|391
|3
|The Harbour School
|1982
|Nonprofit
|Primary/secondary school
|2
|179
|4
|McDonogh School
|1873
|Private
|Primary/secondary school
|1
|387
|5
|Loyola Blakefield
|1852
|Nonprofit
|Primary/secondary school
|1
|166
|6
|Notre Dame Preparatory School
|1873
|Nonprofit
|Middle and high school
|1
|161
|7
|Skyline Technology Solutions LLC
|2004
|Private
|Information technology & devices
|2
|223
|8
|Network Building + Consulting LLC
|1984
|Private
|Wireless communication services
|2
|168
|9
|Advance Business Systems
|1964
|Private
|Business & technology solutions
|1
|151
|10
|Beth Tfiloh Congregation & School
|1921
|Nonprofit
|Synagogue/Day School
|2
|277
|11
|Continental Realty Corp.
|1960
|Private
|Property management
|40
|236
|12
|NFM Lending
|1998
|Private
|Mortgage lending
|11
|265
|13
|14 West Administrative Services
|2001
|Private
|Business services
|5
|380
|14
|Corporate Office Properties Trust
|1998
|Public
|Real estate investment trust
|7
|281
|15
|CGI Federal
|1976
|Public
|Business and IT consulting
|2
|153
|16
|Wallace Montgomery & Associates LLP
|1975
|Partnership
|Engineering
|1
|215
|17
|Morgan Properties
|1985
|Private
|Property management
|30
|282
|18
|The Bryn Mawr School
|1885
|Nonprofit
|Education
|1
|203
|19
|Humphrey Management
|1983
|Private
|Property management
|19
|194
|20
|Stansberry Research
|2001
|Private
|Publishing
|1
|154
|21
|Agora Financial
|2004
|Private
|Publishing
|5
|275
|22
|Baltimore Country Club
|1898
|Private
|Club & golf course
|2
|275
|23
|Personal Genome Diagnostics
|2010
|Private
|Biotechnology
|2
|200
|24
|The St. Paul's Schools
|1849
|Nonprofit
|Primary/secondary school
|1
|305
|25
|2nd Family Home Care and Support Services
|2011
|Private
|Home health care
|1
|253
|26
|Money Map Press
|2007
|Private
|Publishing
|1
|219
|27
|NewDay USA
|2002
|Private
|Mortgage Lending
|1
|399
|28
|AECOM
|1970
|Public
|Engineering
|6
|240