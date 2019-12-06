xml:space="preserve">
Jennifer R. Walker the President and CEO of Resolute Technologies, talks with employees at its Columbia office. (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun)

Software engineer Ricky Patel knew early on that Resolute Technologies was a family-oriented company.

The Columbia-based technology firm gives employees birthday gifts, meals when they welcome a new baby, and 38 days off per year, including two emergency leave days and a day off during the employee’s birthday month. When Resolute’s 87 employees are not working on Department of Defense contracts, they attend regular “morale calendar” events with their families, such as a fall festival at a local farm, a trip to Hershey Park and even a burger night at Clark Burger in Baltimore, where employees designed their own “Resolute Burger.”

But last spring, less than a year after joining the company, Patel experienced his deepest connection yet to the company’s family-like feel when he emailed CEO Jennifer Walker about the Race for Hope — a 5K race he was running to raise money for brain tumor research.

“My father has brain cancer,” Patel says. “Within 30 minutes of me sending an email and inquiring about it, the company had already made a matching offer to everyone’s donations. It was very humbling to me that people would go out of their way — not just Resolute but some of the [human resources] staff directly contributed their own money on top of that.”

Matching charitable donations is just another way Resolute Technologies makes employees feel they and their families matter, employees say.

“Regardless of how novice or progressed in career, we have a humble and supportive group,” says Beth Kovesdi, director of employee engagement. “We are a mix of introverts and extroverts, and the contrast of the team is a strength.”

Walker says when she founded the company in 2013, providing training and career advancement opportunities and promoting work-life balance were essential.

“Their family is important,” Walker says. “Their life outside of work is important. Their hobbies are important. And what’s important to them is important to me.”

