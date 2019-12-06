xml:space="preserve">
Erin Hartofelis, from left, Jim Jeppi, broker and founder Dave Cummings, Missi Hamet, Mark Breaux, Audrey Bullock and Brian Stanley of Cummings & Co Realtors in their Columbia office. (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun)

After 23 years of helping people buy and sell their homes, real estate agent Nancy Glass says she was ready for a change.

Glass still loved the industry but says she was tired of the “cumbersome” administrative procedures she had to follow when working for a large brokerage. So in March, within 15 minutes of meeting broker Dave Cummings, she signed paperwork to join his team.

“As a Realtor, my time should be spent focusing on my buyers and sellers, not with the minutiae of the transaction,” Glass says. “That’s what Dave has managed to provide. He has given us an admin team that provides tremendous support. They help with paperwork; they help with the technology. Not only that but Dave is the only broker that’s ever been accessible to me as a Realtor.”

Cummings founded Cummings & Co. Realtors in 2006. Today, the company has 10 offices in Maryland and Pennsylvania, including its newest in Columbia. It is eyeing an 11th office in Anne Arundel County.

Here’s how the company’s business model works: Each one of the more than 450 agents is charged a flat fee of $295 a month, plus another flat fee for each transaction. While that means less money for the company, the model allows agents to invest more in marketing their business and potentially bring in more revenue.

“Giving them the ability to keep more gives them more flexibility to invest in themselves and what they feel is best for their clients,” Cummings says.

Agents say they appreciate the support they receive from Cummings and fellow agents. Cummings is readily available by phone or email, they say. The company also has an internal social media page where agents share tips of the trade and ask questions about everything from transactions to short sales.

Latest Top Workplaces 2019

“There’s a philosophy of offering help without necessarily expecting something in return,” says Eric McPhee, a real estate agent with the company since 2006. “If you do good things, they’ll come back to you. That has fostered this real culture of sharing and collaboration with the agents.”

Rank Company Founded Ownership Sector Locations Employees
1Next Century Corp.2002PrivateSoftware development & consulting2154
2Cummings & Co. Realtors2006PrivateResidential real estate10391
3The Harbour School1982NonprofitPrimary/secondary school2179
4McDonogh School1873PrivatePrimary/secondary school1387
5Loyola Blakefield1852NonprofitPrimary/secondary school1166
6Notre Dame Preparatory School1873NonprofitMiddle and high school1161
7Skyline Technology Solutions LLC2004PrivateInformation technology & devices2223
8Network Building + Consulting LLC1984PrivateWireless communication services2168
9Advance Business Systems1964PrivateBusiness & technology solutions1151
10Beth Tfiloh Congregation & School1921NonprofitSynagogue/Day School2277
11Continental Realty Corp.1960PrivateProperty management40236
12NFM Lending1998PrivateMortgage lending11265
1314 West Administrative Services2001PrivateBusiness services5380
14Corporate Office Properties Trust1998PublicReal estate investment trust7281
15CGI Federal1976PublicBusiness and IT consulting2153
16Wallace Montgomery & Associates LLP1975PartnershipEngineering1215
17Morgan Properties1985PrivateProperty management30282
18The Bryn Mawr School1885NonprofitEducation1203
19Humphrey Management1983PrivateProperty management19194
20Stansberry Research2001PrivatePublishing1154
21Agora Financial2004PrivatePublishing5275
22Baltimore Country Club1898PrivateClub & golf course2275
23Personal Genome Diagnostics2010PrivateBiotechnology2200
24The St. Paul's Schools1849NonprofitPrimary/secondary school1305
252nd Family Home Care and Support Services2011PrivateHome health care1253
26Money Map Press2007PrivatePublishing1219
27NewDay USA2002PrivateMortgage Lending1399
28AECOM1970PublicEngineering6240
