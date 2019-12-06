As a middle school teacher at The Harbour School for the past 14 years, Jessica Miskell has taught hundreds of students with multiple learning disabilities.
With each one, she has the freedom to tailor her instruction based on the student’s needs.
“Prior to here, I worked in public schools where its district mandated what you’re teaching,” she said. Here, "I love the freedom to be able to pick the things that are more relevant for who I’m teaching in particular classes and teaching the way that’s going to work best for each of the kids in that room.”
With campuses in Annapolis and Owings Mills, The Harbour School serves more than 350 students ages 6 to 21 with a range of learning and emotional challenges.
Along with the curriculum flexibility, staff members say, the students themselves are motivation for a job well done. Nearly 95% of Harbour graduates go on to either post-secondary education, jobs or both.
“They’re happy to be here,” said Linda Jacobs, the school’s executive director. “It reminds me of how important our work is.”
While The Harbour School is private, its budget is managed by the state Department of Education, Jacobs said. Harbour teachers’ salaries are lower than public school teachers’ salaries, so the school “takes care of” employees in other ways, she said. That includes paying for employees’ and their families’ health care after an employee serves 10 years with the school and matching 50 percent of employees’ 403(b) retirement plan contributions, up to the maximum amount allowed by the IRS.
Every month, the school also has at least one three-day weekend. And every employee gets birthday and Christmas presents.
“The staff deeply care about the children,” Jacobs said, “and the administration gets that and deeply cares about the staff.”
|Rank
|Company
|Founded
|Ownership
|Sector
|Locations
|Employees
|1
|Next Century Corp.
|2002
|Private
|Software development & consulting
|2
|154
|2
|Cummings & Co. Realtors
|2006
|Private
|Residential real estate
|10
|391
|3
|The Harbour School
|1982
|Nonprofit
|Primary/secondary school
|2
|179
|4
|McDonogh School
|1873
|Private
|Primary/secondary school
|1
|387
|5
|Loyola Blakefield
|1852
|Nonprofit
|Primary/secondary school
|1
|166
|6
|Notre Dame Preparatory School
|1873
|Nonprofit
|Middle and high school
|1
|161
|7
|Skyline Technology Solutions LLC
|2004
|Private
|Information technology & devices
|2
|223
|8
|Network Building + Consulting LLC
|1984
|Private
|Wireless communication services
|2
|168
|9
|Advance Business Systems
|1964
|Private
|Business & technology solutions
|1
|151
|10
|Beth Tfiloh Congregation & School
|1921
|Nonprofit
|Synagogue/Day School
|2
|277
|11
|Continental Realty Corp.
|1960
|Private
|Property management
|40
|236
|12
|NFM Lending
|1998
|Private
|Mortgage lending
|11
|265
|13
|14 West Administrative Services
|2001
|Private
|Business services
|5
|380
|14
|Corporate Office Properties Trust
|1998
|Public
|Real estate investment trust
|7
|281
|15
|CGI Federal
|1976
|Public
|Business and IT consulting
|2
|153
|16
|Wallace Montgomery & Associates LLP
|1975
|Partnership
|Engineering
|1
|215
|17
|Morgan Properties
|1985
|Private
|Property management
|30
|282
|18
|The Bryn Mawr School
|1885
|Nonprofit
|Education
|1
|203
|19
|Humphrey Management
|1983
|Private
|Property management
|19
|194
|20
|Stansberry Research
|2001
|Private
|Publishing
|1
|154
|21
|Agora Financial
|2004
|Private
|Publishing
|5
|275
|22
|Baltimore Country Club
|1898
|Private
|Club & golf course
|2
|275
|23
|Personal Genome Diagnostics
|2010
|Private
|Biotechnology
|2
|200
|24
|The St. Paul's Schools
|1849
|Nonprofit
|Primary/secondary school
|1
|305
|25
|2nd Family Home Care and Support Services
|2011
|Private
|Home health care
|1
|253
|26
|Money Map Press
|2007
|Private
|Publishing
|1
|219
|27
|NewDay USA
|2002
|Private
|Mortgage Lending
|1
|399
|28
|AECOM
|1970
|Public
|Engineering
|6
|240