When Charbel Khoury learned about a new technology to detect underground utility lines and sinkholes, the practice leader overseeing KCI Technologies’ geotechnical engineering knew just where to take it: KCI’s Innovation Incubator.
KCI, a Sparks-based engineering, consulting and construction firm, launched the incubator in 2017 to encourage creative thinking among its 1,625 employees.
The technology, known as AM Gradiometer, or AMG, was developed originally for the military to detect roadside bombs and tunnels. Khoury saw the potential to use it commercially and presented it to incubator leaders. They saw the potential, too, and provided funding to use AMG for pilot projects, including searching for underground voids in the road after a sinkhole emerged last summer at the corner of Howard and Pratt streets in Baltimore City.
KCI struck an exclusive agreement to use the technology in the United States. The company’s willingness to try new ideas is one of the many reasons Khoury loves his job.
“You will be heard if you have ideas, creativity and innovation,” he says. “If you think out of the box and bring the idea to the table, people will listen to you and help you.”
Founded in 1955 and 100% employee-owned since 1998, KCI has 50 offices in 19 states and Washington, D.C. About a third of KCI’s employees work in the Baltimore area. Projects center on transportation, telecommunication, utilities and the environment. For example, KCI designed a leak detection and repair program for Baltimore City’s water mains.
“We’re not typical or traditional,” says Nate Beil, KCI’s president and CEO. “Yes, we’re engineers. That’s what the company was founded on. But we behave and deliver our services differently. We strongly believe in innovation.”
Along with access to the incubator, KCI offers employees 40 hours a year for training and professional development classes, flexible schedules, a wellness program that includes walking challenges and yoga classes, tuition reimbursement and a college scholarship program for employees’ children and stepchildren.
Employees donate every year to the United Way campaign and an employee-selected charity. In 2018, they raised more than $36,000 for Meals on Wheels.
“The people who work here are incredible,” says Amy Lambert, director of corporate communications. “It’s awesome.”
|Rank
|Company
|Founded
|Ownership
|Sector
|Locations
|Employees
|1
|RK&K LLP
|1923
|Partnership
|Engineering & planning
|1
|512
|2
|KCI Technologies Inc.
|1955
|Private
|Engineering
|4
|511
|3
|Charlestown Retirement Community Inc.
|1983
|Nonprofit
|Retirement Community
|1
|1247
|4
|FutureCare
|1986
|Private
|Nursing care
|16
|3000
|5
|Sandy Spring Bank
|1868
|Public
|Banking
|41
|771
|6
|CACI
|1962
|Public
|Information technology
|1
|1441
|7
|Whitman, Requardt and Associates LLP
|1915
|Partnership
|Engineering & consulting
|2
|438
|8
|WPM Real Estate Management
|2005
|Private
|Property management
|2
|452
|9
|ClearOne Advantage LLC
|2008
|Partnership
|Debt collections
|1
|599
|10
|Lockheed Martin - Baltimore
|1929
|Public
|Defense & aerospace
|1
|449
|11
|Anne Arundel Health System
|1902
|Nonprofit
|Health care
|7
|3545
|12
|University of Maryland, Baltimore County
|1966
|Government
|Higher education
|1
|1918
|13
|Aerotek
|1983
|Private
|Staffing
|4
|664
|14
|Kennedy Krieger Institute
|1937
|Nonprofit
|Pediatric Rehabilitation
|23
|2557
|15
|Patient First
|1981
|Private
|Health care
|15
|596
|16
|University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center
|1965
|Nonprofile
|Health care
|11
|2564