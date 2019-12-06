xml:space="preserve">
Dawn Washington, a 12-year employee of Charlestown Retirement Community, with resident Robert White at an event campus.
Dawn Washington, a 12-year employee of Charlestown Retirement Community, with resident Robert White at an event campus. (Lloyd Fox/The Baltimore Sun)

Charlestown Retirement Community employees say they take care of their own. And by their own, they mean the 1,250 people who work there and the 2,000 seniors who call the community home.

The flagship campus of Erickson Living provides free daily shuttle transportation for employees living in Baltimore City, tuition reimbursement, an on-site medical center where employees can get everything from flu shots to antibiotics for strep throat, talent development programs to train existing employees to become emergency medical responders and a Charlestown Speaks! program, which teaches employees public speaking skills.

Advertisement

Employees also provide everything from home maintenance and dining services to social activities and medical care for residents on the 110-acre Catonsville campus.

“You’re helping people through sometimes difficult times in their lives, sometimes absolutely joyful times in their lives, but because of the way we run our communities and the culture that we create, you get to know people,” says Clara Parker, Charlestown’s executive director. “You build relationships, and it becomes an extended family.”

The bond is especially strong between residents and the teenage dining staff, she says.

[Most read] Peanut King: After 37 years in prison, a giant of Baltimore’s drug trade returns to face his city’s ruins »

“It’s almost in some cases like they’ve created a surrogate grandparent/grandchild relationship,” Parker says.

Each year, residents raise money for a student scholarship program. Since it launched in 1988, the program has granted nearly $4 million to over 1,200 college-bound employees.

Many of the students come back to work at Charlestown once they receive their degrees, says Paulette Tansill, the director of human resources.

“Sometimes people think, ‘It’s a retirement community — how can I build a career there?’ ” she says. “But this is a great place to build a career. There’s lot of opportunities here, and I think that’s the one hidden secret that a lot of people don’t know.”

Casey Jaekle knew. That’s why he has worked for Erickson Living for the last 14 years. After jobs across the company in human resources, dining services and sales, he received his master’s degree in health care administration — paid for by Erickson — and became Charlestown’s administrator of health care.

Latest Top Workplaces 2019

“I’ve served in a number of different capacities within Erickson, but the thing that brings me to work every day and what I enjoy has never changed,” Jaekle says. “That’s making a difference in our residents’ and staff’s lives.”

Rank Company Founded Ownership Sector Locations Employees
1RK&K LLP1923PartnershipEngineering & planning1512
2KCI Technologies Inc.1955PrivateEngineering4511
3Charlestown Retirement Community Inc.1983NonprofitRetirement Community11247
4FutureCare1986PrivateNursing care163000
5Sandy Spring Bank1868PublicBanking41771
6CACI1962PublicInformation technology11441
7Whitman, Requardt and Associates LLP1915PartnershipEngineering & consulting2438
8WPM Real Estate Management2005PrivateProperty management2452
9ClearOne Advantage LLC2008PartnershipDebt collections1599
10Lockheed Martin - Baltimore1929PublicDefense & aerospace1449
11Anne Arundel Health System1902NonprofitHealth care73545
12University of Maryland, Baltimore County1966GovernmentHigher education11918
13Aerotek1983PrivateStaffing4664
14Kennedy Krieger Institute1937NonprofitPediatric Rehabilitation232557
15Patient First1981PrivateHealth care15596
16University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center1965NonprofileHealth care112564
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement