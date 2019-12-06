As we continue to grow and operate in this highly competitive market, I am focused on making sure that we stay true to who we are and what we value: relationships, integrity, community and a drive for performance. In order for our culture to succeed and thrive over time, it has to be backed up by clear expectations and actionable strategies. It has to be consistently communicated and demonstrated, from the top down. It has to be embraced by every employee, no matter where they sit. It has to be celebrated.