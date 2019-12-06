Know your worth. In the event of clear favoritism or mistreatment, change the power dynamic, in part by showing how you can contribute unique value to the team. Oftentimes, a supervisor treats you unfairly because there is a greater dependency of you on them rather than vice versa. If you have a certain expertise or provide important resources that others do not, this will increase your supervisor’s dependence on you and prompt your supervisor to think twice before treating you in a way that can be perceived negatively.