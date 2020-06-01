The Baltimore Sun seeks nominations for the region’s Top Workplaces

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the nature of how and even where we work, but for those of us who remain working our employers remain the same.
A fortunate few of us relish going to work, whether you’re in an essential job requiring you to report for duty or sitting in your home office or your dining room and video conferencing with coworkers and customers. These folks love their jobs and admire their employers. Their jobs may offer purpose, flexibility, collaboration, respect, challenge and, of course, rewards.
If you’re one of the lucky who actually like going to work, Baltimore Sun Media wants to know about your workplace and what makes it so special.
The Sun is seeking nominations for the 10th edition of its annual Top Workplaces list.
For the past nine years, The Sun has showcased the region’s Top Workplaces each December, based on surveys of their employees by our partner, Energage, which has conducted Top Workplace surveys for dozens of news organizations across the country.
Last year, 135 companies were recognized as Top Workplaces in the Baltimore region, encompassing the city and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford and Howard counties.
Winners included the Baltimore engineering firm RK&K in the large employers division, the Annapolis Junction software company Next Century Corp. in the midsize employer category and, among small employers, the Constellation Technologies consulting firm.
Many other employers are perennial contenders, but new companies emerge every year.
And there’s real value in it. Research shows that being designated a Top Workplace helps those companies attract more highly qualified job applicants and retain employees longer.
Nominations are due by July 17, but don’t delay. Nominate your workplace today and see whether it has what it takes to make the list or even top it this year.
Anyone can suggest a company — employees, customers, executives. It doesn’t matter whether the workplace is privately owned or publicly held or even a nonprofit. Companies must employ at least 35 people to qualify.
Employees of nominated firms that choose to participate will be asked to respond to a short survey later this summer by Energage. The surveys will be used to rank the top companies. Winners will be announced at an event and featured in a special magazine in early December.
To nominate a company, go to baltimoresun.com/nominate or call 410-779-9337.
Christopher Dinsmore is The Baltimore Sun’s senior editor for business and health.