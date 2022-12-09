Baltimore Sun’s Top Workplaces rankings for 2022

What makes a great workplace? The culture? The people? The space — physical or virtual — itself? There are some common denominators, but the 150 The Baltimore Sun is honoring this year illustrate that any kind of employer can be one. A handful have served customers within three different centuries. A couple are just approaching or just passed three years. They build factories, protect computer networks, care for the sick and mentor the young. They employ from a few dozen people in the Baltimore area to a few thousand. Based on confidential surveys of workers, they are 2022′s Top Workplaces.

Large employers

400+ employees in the Baltimore region

From left, Cummings & Co. Realtors Jennifer Maley, Jasmine Lawrence and Jontell Hinton; broker and founder Dave Cummings; and Realtors Marie Snyder DeVries and Lynn Gurley gather at Cummings' home. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

Midsize employers

150-399 employees in the Baltimore region

Trish Thomas, left, and Brodie Wise watch, Mia and Max, two of the many dogs that are often seen at the office with employees of Internet Testing Systems which is one of the Top Workplaces for 2022. Portraits of some of the employee's dogs decorate the office space. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

Small employers

35-149 employees in Baltimore region