Baltimore Sun’s Top Workplaces rankings for 2022

What makes a great workplace? The culture? The people? The space — physical or virtual — itself? There are some common denominators, but the 150 The Baltimore Sun is honoring this year illustrate that any kind of employer can be one. A handful have served customers within three different centuries. A couple are just approaching or just passed three years. They build factories, protect computer networks, care for the sick and mentor the young. They employ from a few dozen people in the Baltimore area to a few thousand. Based on confidential surveys of workers, they are 2022′s Top Workplaces.
Large employers
400+ employees in the Baltimore region
Midsize employers
150-399 employees in the Baltimore region
Small employers
35-149 employees in Baltimore region