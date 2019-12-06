xml:space="preserve">

Not everyone can say they like going to work. But many of the people who work for the companies and organizations mentioned in this section do. The Baltimore Sun proudly presents Baltimore’s Top Workplaces, listing the region’s top companies based on confidential surveys of their employees.

Large employers

400+ employees in Baltimore region

Rank Company Founded Ownership Sector Locations Employees
1RK&K LLP1923PartnershipEngineering & planning1512
2KCI Technologies Inc.1955PrivateEngineering4511
3Charlestown Retirement Community Inc.1983NonprofitRetirement Community11247
4FutureCare1986PrivateNursing care163000
5Sandy Spring Bank1868PublicBanking41771
6CACI1962PublicInformation technology11441
7Whitman, Requardt and Associates LLP1915PartnershipEngineering & consulting2438
8WPM Real Estate Management2005PrivateProperty management2452
9ClearOne Advantage LLC2008PartnershipDebt collections1599
10Lockheed Martin - Baltimore1929PublicDefense & aerospace1449
11Anne Arundel Health System1902NonprofitHealth care73545
12University of Maryland, Baltimore County1966GovernmentHigher education11918
13Aerotek1983PrivateStaffing4664
14Kennedy Krieger Institute1937NonprofitPediatric Rehabilitation232557
15Patient First1981PrivateHealth care15596
16University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center1965NonprofileHealth care112564

Midsize employers

150-399 employees in Baltimore region

Rank Company Founded Ownership Sector Locations Employees
1Next Century Corp.2002PrivateSoftware development & consulting2154
2Cummings & Co. Realtors2006PrivateResidential real estate10391
3The Harbour School1982NonprofitPrimary/secondary school2179
4McDonogh School1873PrivatePrimary/secondary school1387
5Loyola Blakefield1852NonprofitPrimary/secondary school1166
6Notre Dame Preparatory School1873NonprofitMiddle and high school1161
7Skyline Technology Solutions LLC2004PrivateInformation technology & devices2223
8Network Building + Consulting LLC1984PrivateWireless communication services2168
9Advance Business Systems1964PrivateBusiness & technology solutions1151
10Beth Tfiloh Congregation & School1921NonprofitSynagogue/Day School2277
11Continental Realty Corp.1960PrivateProperty management40236
12NFM Lending1998PrivateMortgage lending11265
1314 West Administrative Services2001PrivateBusiness services5380
14Corporate Office Properties Trust1998PublicReal estate investment trust7281
15CGI Federal1976PublicBusiness and IT consulting2153
16Wallace Montgomery & Associates LLP1975PartnershipEngineering1215
17Morgan Properties1985PrivateProperty management30282
18The Bryn Mawr School1885NonprofitEducation1203
19Humphrey Management1983PrivateProperty management19194
20Stansberry Research2001PrivatePublishing1154
21Agora Financial2004PrivatePublishing5275
22Baltimore Country Club1898PrivateClub & golf course2275
23Personal Genome Diagnostics2010PrivateBiotechnology2200
24The St. Paul's Schools1849NonprofitPrimary/secondary school1305
252nd Family Home Care and Support Services2011PrivateHome health care1253
26Money Map Press2007PrivatePublishing1219
27NewDay USA2002PrivateMortgage Lending1399
28AECOM1970PublicEngineering6240

Small employers

35-149 employees in Baltimore region
Rank Company Founded Ownership Sector Locations Employees
1Constellation Technologies Inc.2008PartnershipTechnology consulting135
2IntelliGenesis LLC2007PrivateCybersecurity1108
3Resolute Technologies LLC2013PrivateInformation technology183
4Thompson Creek Window Co.1980PrivateExterior home renovations142
5Team Cam LLC2009PrivateParking services137
6WaveStrike2011PrivateSoftware engineering1101
7Awin2000PublicAffiliate marketing146
8Clearview Group LLC2011PartnershipAccounting & consulting180
9Synergist Computing LLC2012PrivateSoftware development & consulting144
10Geon Technologies LLC2011PartnershipSignal processing & communications135
11RESCO Electronics1932PrivateElectronics manufacturing153
12Peterson Technologies2001PrivateInformation technology455
13Next Step Realty2012PartnershipResidential real estate237
14Fortego LLC2010PartnershipCybersecurity & software engineering162
15Facet Wealth2016PrivateFinancial advisors172
16Arias Agencies2008PrivateLife insurance144
17Heritage Financial Consultants1999PrivateFinancial advisors153
18Burdette, Koehler, Murphy & Associates Inc.1968PrivateEngineering151
19Silverman Thompson Slutkin & White1994PartnershipLaw150
20Blue Point Rehabilitation Center1960PrivateNursing care1130
21ClearEdge IT Solutions LLC2002PrivateData analysis181
22WebMechanix2009PrivateDigital marketing146
23Charm City Run2002PrivateRetail770
24Entegra Systems Inc.2005PrivateSystems engineering160
25Kforce1962PublicStaffi ng143
26Sagamore Spirit2013PrivateDistilling & tourism176
27CollabraSpace Inc.2000PrivateSoftware development & consulting161
28InvestorPlace2004PrivateFinancial publishing145
29Primary Residential Mortgage1998PrivateMortgage lending1099
30COMSO Inc.1988PrivateInformation technology148
31Internet Testing Systems1997PrivateInternet test delivery1125
32Key Tech1998PrivateMedical product development157
33Angel Publishing2000PartnershipFinancial publishing152
34iNovex Information Systems2004PrivateInformation technology1100
35Jovian Concepts Inc.2009PrivateSystems engineering143
36BrainTrust Holdings LLC2008PartnershipInformation technology1132
37GWWO Architects1990PrivateArchitecture161
38Nyla Technology Solutions2013PrivateInformation technology135
39Fuse Engineering2008PrivateCybersecurity & network engineering191
40T2S Solutions2010PartnershipSystems engineering249
41Sol Levinson & Bros. Inc.1892PrivateFuneral homes254
42Kramon & Graham P.A.1975PrivateLaw163
43The L. Warner Companies Inc.1992PrivateFinancial Services161
44Engineering Solutions Inc.1998PrivateInformation technology1114
45Direct Mortgage Loans LLC2011PrivateMortgage lending539
46Apprio Inc.1998PrivateHealth care information technology153
47OPS Consulting LLC1999PrivateSoftware development & consulting191
48KatzAbosch1969PartnershipAccounting386
49St. Joseph School - Fullerton1869PrivatePrimary school155
50Freedom Consulting Group Inc.2004PrivateTechnology consulting173
51Beacon Street Services2019PrivateFinancial publishing170
52A. Morton Thomas & Associates1955PrivateEngineering & surveying159
53Protenus Inc.2014PrivateHealthcare compliance software146
54Contracting Resources Group Inc.2002PrivateFederal professional services143
55imre LLC.1993PrivateMarketing187
56SIG1981PrivateHuman resource consulting163
57ICAT Logistics Inc.1993PrivateLogistics145
58Carbiz Ltd.2003PartnershipAuto retail273
59WIN Family Services Inc.1992NonprofitHuman and social services363
60New Market Group2001PrivatePublishing170
61RBC Wealth Management1909PublicFinancial services5111
62Samuel Shapiro & Company Inc.1915PrivateCustoms brokers & freight forwarders190
63Onyx Point Inc.2009PrivateInformation technology & security144
64Institute of Marine & Environmental Technology1985GovernmentResearch institute183
65Plano-Coudon Construction1998PrivateConstruction172
66Baltimore Lab School2000NonprofitPrimary/secondary school179
67Maryvale Preparatory School1945PrivatePrimary/secondary school195
68Abilities Network1964NonprofitSupport services1130
69Visionist Inc.2010PrivateInformation technology196
70INNOPLEX2005PartnershipInformation technology192
71Tensley Consulting Inc.2010PrivateEngineering & technical support145
72PCI2008PrivateInformation technology1115
73Edwards Performance Solutions1997PrivateTechnology consulting and training276
74Council Baradel1982PartnershipLaw162
75Asymmetrik Ltd.2008PrivateTechnology consulting197
76Novetta2012PrivateData analytics1149
77The Oxford Financial Group1990PrivatePublishing1110
78Northwestern Mutual1885MutualInsurance & fi nancial planning4132
79Brothers Services Co.1985PrivateResidential remodeling143
80Partnership Development Group1999PrivateBehavioral health378
81Straughan Environmental Inc.1995PrivateEnvironmental consulting168
82BTS Software Solutions2011PrivateCommunications technology182
83Bellese Technologies2009PartnershipHealth care information technology157
84Weyrich, Cronin & Sorra LLC1979PartnershipAccounting & consulting355
85American Design & Build1993PrivateSolar installation2109
86McLean Contracting Co.1903ESOPMarine construction261
87CadmiumCD LLC2000PrivateEvents software179
88ACES Inc., an EverWatch Company1999PrivateInformation technology169
89Altimate Electric Inc.1997PrivateElectrical services1118
90Chiron Technology Services Inc.2004PrivateCybersecurity272
91Fishman Flooring Solutions1919PrivateFlooring distribution157

