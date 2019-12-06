Not everyone can say they like going to work. But many of the people who work for the companies and organizations mentioned in this section do. The Baltimore Sun proudly presents Baltimore’s Top Workplaces, listing the region’s top companies based on confidential surveys of their employees.
Large employers
400+ employees in Baltimore region
|Rank
|Company
|Founded
|Ownership
|Sector
|Locations
|Employees
|1
|RK&K LLP
|1923
|Partnership
|Engineering & planning
|1
|512
|2
|KCI Technologies Inc.
|1955
|Private
|Engineering
|4
|511
|3
|Charlestown Retirement Community Inc.
|1983
|Nonprofit
|Retirement Community
|1
|1247
|4
|FutureCare
|1986
|Private
|Nursing care
|16
|3000
|5
|Sandy Spring Bank
|1868
|Public
|Banking
|41
|771
|6
|CACI
|1962
|Public
|Information technology
|1
|1441
|7
|Whitman, Requardt and Associates LLP
|1915
|Partnership
|Engineering & consulting
|2
|438
|8
|WPM Real Estate Management
|2005
|Private
|Property management
|2
|452
|9
|ClearOne Advantage LLC
|2008
|Partnership
|Debt collections
|1
|599
|10
|Lockheed Martin - Baltimore
|1929
|Public
|Defense & aerospace
|1
|449
|11
|Anne Arundel Health System
|1902
|Nonprofit
|Health care
|7
|3545
|12
|University of Maryland, Baltimore County
|1966
|Government
|Higher education
|1
|1918
|13
|Aerotek
|1983
|Private
|Staffing
|4
|664
|14
|Kennedy Krieger Institute
|1937
|Nonprofit
|Pediatric Rehabilitation
|23
|2557
|15
|Patient First
|1981
|Private
|Health care
|15
|596
|16
|University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center
|1965
|Nonprofile
|Health care
|11
|2564
Midsize employers
150-399 employees in Baltimore region
|Rank
|Company
|Founded
|Ownership
|Sector
|Locations
|Employees
|1
|Next Century Corp.
|2002
|Private
|Software development & consulting
|2
|154
|2
|Cummings & Co. Realtors
|2006
|Private
|Residential real estate
|10
|391
|3
|The Harbour School
|1982
|Nonprofit
|Primary/secondary school
|2
|179
|4
|McDonogh School
|1873
|Private
|Primary/secondary school
|1
|387
|5
|Loyola Blakefield
|1852
|Nonprofit
|Primary/secondary school
|1
|166
|6
|Notre Dame Preparatory School
|1873
|Nonprofit
|Middle and high school
|1
|161
|7
|Skyline Technology Solutions LLC
|2004
|Private
|Information technology & devices
|2
|223
|8
|Network Building + Consulting LLC
|1984
|Private
|Wireless communication services
|2
|168
|9
|Advance Business Systems
|1964
|Private
|Business & technology solutions
|1
|151
|10
|Beth Tfiloh Congregation & School
|1921
|Nonprofit
|Synagogue/Day School
|2
|277
|11
|Continental Realty Corp.
|1960
|Private
|Property management
|40
|236
|12
|NFM Lending
|1998
|Private
|Mortgage lending
|11
|265
|13
|14 West Administrative Services
|2001
|Private
|Business services
|5
|380
|14
|Corporate Office Properties Trust
|1998
|Public
|Real estate investment trust
|7
|281
|15
|CGI Federal
|1976
|Public
|Business and IT consulting
|2
|153
|16
|Wallace Montgomery & Associates LLP
|1975
|Partnership
|Engineering
|1
|215
|17
|Morgan Properties
|1985
|Private
|Property management
|30
|282
|18
|The Bryn Mawr School
|1885
|Nonprofit
|Education
|1
|203
|19
|Humphrey Management
|1983
|Private
|Property management
|19
|194
|20
|Stansberry Research
|2001
|Private
|Publishing
|1
|154
|21
|Agora Financial
|2004
|Private
|Publishing
|5
|275
|22
|Baltimore Country Club
|1898
|Private
|Club & golf course
|2
|275
|23
|Personal Genome Diagnostics
|2010
|Private
|Biotechnology
|2
|200
|24
|The St. Paul's Schools
|1849
|Nonprofit
|Primary/secondary school
|1
|305
|25
|2nd Family Home Care and Support Services
|2011
|Private
|Home health care
|1
|253
|26
|Money Map Press
|2007
|Private
|Publishing
|1
|219
|27
|NewDay USA
|2002
|Private
|Mortgage Lending
|1
|399
|28
|AECOM
|1970
|Public
|Engineering
|6
|240
Small employers
35-149 employees in Baltimore region
|Rank
|Company
|Founded
|Ownership
|Sector
|Locations
|Employees
|1
|Constellation Technologies Inc.
|2008
|Partnership
|Technology consulting
|1
|35
|2
|IntelliGenesis LLC
|2007
|Private
|Cybersecurity
|1
|108
|3
|Resolute Technologies LLC
|2013
|Private
|Information technology
|1
|83
|4
|Thompson Creek Window Co.
|1980
|Private
|Exterior home renovations
|1
|42
|5
|Team Cam LLC
|2009
|Private
|Parking services
|1
|37
|6
|WaveStrike
|2011
|Private
|Software engineering
|1
|101
|7
|Awin
|2000
|Public
|Affiliate marketing
|1
|46
|8
|Clearview Group LLC
|2011
|Partnership
|Accounting & consulting
|1
|80
|9
|Synergist Computing LLC
|2012
|Private
|Software development & consulting
|1
|44
|10
|Geon Technologies LLC
|2011
|Partnership
|Signal processing & communications
|1
|35
|11
|RESCO Electronics
|1932
|Private
|Electronics manufacturing
|1
|53
|12
|Peterson Technologies
|2001
|Private
|Information technology
|4
|55
|13
|Next Step Realty
|2012
|Partnership
|Residential real estate
|2
|37
|14
|Fortego LLC
|2010
|Partnership
|Cybersecurity & software engineering
|1
|62
|15
|Facet Wealth
|2016
|Private
|Financial advisors
|1
|72
|16
|Arias Agencies
|2008
|Private
|Life insurance
|1
|44
|17
|Heritage Financial Consultants
|1999
|Private
|Financial advisors
|1
|53
|18
|Burdette, Koehler, Murphy & Associates Inc.
|1968
|Private
|Engineering
|1
|51
|19
|Silverman Thompson Slutkin & White
|1994
|Partnership
|Law
|1
|50
|20
|Blue Point Rehabilitation Center
|1960
|Private
|Nursing care
|1
|130
|21
|ClearEdge IT Solutions LLC
|2002
|Private
|Data analysis
|1
|81
|22
|WebMechanix
|2009
|Private
|Digital marketing
|1
|46
|23
|Charm City Run
|2002
|Private
|Retail
|7
|70
|24
|Entegra Systems Inc.
|2005
|Private
|Systems engineering
|1
|60
|25
|Kforce
|1962
|Public
|Staffi ng
|1
|43
|26
|Sagamore Spirit
|2013
|Private
|Distilling & tourism
|1
|76
|27
|CollabraSpace Inc.
|2000
|Private
|Software development & consulting
|1
|61
|28
|InvestorPlace
|2004
|Private
|Financial publishing
|1
|45
|29
|Primary Residential Mortgage
|1998
|Private
|Mortgage lending
|10
|99
|30
|COMSO Inc.
|1988
|Private
|Information technology
|1
|48
|31
|Internet Testing Systems
|1997
|Private
|Internet test delivery
|1
|125
|32
|Key Tech
|1998
|Private
|Medical product development
|1
|57
|33
|Angel Publishing
|2000
|Partnership
|Financial publishing
|1
|52
|34
|iNovex Information Systems
|2004
|Private
|Information technology
|1
|100
|35
|Jovian Concepts Inc.
|2009
|Private
|Systems engineering
|1
|43
|36
|BrainTrust Holdings LLC
|2008
|Partnership
|Information technology
|1
|132
|37
|GWWO Architects
|1990
|Private
|Architecture
|1
|61
|38
|Nyla Technology Solutions
|2013
|Private
|Information technology
|1
|35
|39
|Fuse Engineering
|2008
|Private
|Cybersecurity & network engineering
|1
|91
|40
|T2S Solutions
|2010
|Partnership
|Systems engineering
|2
|49
|41
|Sol Levinson & Bros. Inc.
|1892
|Private
|Funeral homes
|2
|54
|42
|Kramon & Graham P.A.
|1975
|Private
|Law
|1
|63
|43
|The L. Warner Companies Inc.
|1992
|Private
|Financial Services
|1
|61
|44
|Engineering Solutions Inc.
|1998
|Private
|Information technology
|1
|114
|45
|Direct Mortgage Loans LLC
|2011
|Private
|Mortgage lending
|5
|39
|46
|Apprio Inc.
|1998
|Private
|Health care information technology
|1
|53
|47
|OPS Consulting LLC
|1999
|Private
|Software development & consulting
|1
|91
|48
|KatzAbosch
|1969
|Partnership
|Accounting
|3
|86
|49
|St. Joseph School - Fullerton
|1869
|Private
|Primary school
|1
|55
|50
|Freedom Consulting Group Inc.
|2004
|Private
|Technology consulting
|1
|73
|51
|Beacon Street Services
|2019
|Private
|Financial publishing
|1
|70
|52
|A. Morton Thomas & Associates
|1955
|Private
|Engineering & surveying
|1
|59
|53
|Protenus Inc.
|2014
|Private
|Healthcare compliance software
|1
|46
|54
|Contracting Resources Group Inc.
|2002
|Private
|Federal professional services
|1
|43
|55
|imre LLC.
|1993
|Private
|Marketing
|1
|87
|56
|SIG
|1981
|Private
|Human resource consulting
|1
|63
|57
|ICAT Logistics Inc.
|1993
|Private
|Logistics
|1
|45
|58
|Carbiz Ltd.
|2003
|Partnership
|Auto retail
|2
|73
|59
|WIN Family Services Inc.
|1992
|Nonprofit
|Human and social services
|3
|63
|60
|New Market Group
|2001
|Private
|Publishing
|1
|70
|61
|RBC Wealth Management
|1909
|Public
|Financial services
|5
|111
|62
|Samuel Shapiro & Company Inc.
|1915
|Private
|Customs brokers & freight forwarders
|1
|90
|63
|Onyx Point Inc.
|2009
|Private
|Information technology & security
|1
|44
|64
|Institute of Marine & Environmental Technology
|1985
|Government
|Research institute
|1
|83
|65
|Plano-Coudon Construction
|1998
|Private
|Construction
|1
|72
|66
|Baltimore Lab School
|2000
|Nonprofit
|Primary/secondary school
|1
|79
|67
|Maryvale Preparatory School
|1945
|Private
|Primary/secondary school
|1
|95
|68
|Abilities Network
|1964
|Nonprofit
|Support services
|1
|130
|69
|Visionist Inc.
|2010
|Private
|Information technology
|1
|96
|70
|INNOPLEX
|2005
|Partnership
|Information technology
|1
|92
|71
|Tensley Consulting Inc.
|2010
|Private
|Engineering & technical support
|1
|45
|72
|PCI
|2008
|Private
|Information technology
|1
|115
|73
|Edwards Performance Solutions
|1997
|Private
|Technology consulting and training
|2
|76
|74
|Council Baradel
|1982
|Partnership
|Law
|1
|62
|75
|Asymmetrik Ltd.
|2008
|Private
|Technology consulting
|1
|97
|76
|Novetta
|2012
|Private
|Data analytics
|1
|149
|77
|The Oxford Financial Group
|1990
|Private
|Publishing
|1
|110
|78
|Northwestern Mutual
|1885
|Mutual
|Insurance & fi nancial planning
|4
|132
|79
|Brothers Services Co.
|1985
|Private
|Residential remodeling
|1
|43
|80
|Partnership Development Group
|1999
|Private
|Behavioral health
|3
|78
|81
|Straughan Environmental Inc.
|1995
|Private
|Environmental consulting
|1
|68
|82
|BTS Software Solutions
|2011
|Private
|Communications technology
|1
|82
|83
|Bellese Technologies
|2009
|Partnership
|Health care information technology
|1
|57
|84
|Weyrich, Cronin & Sorra LLC
|1979
|Partnership
|Accounting & consulting
|3
|55
|85
|American Design & Build
|1993
|Private
|Solar installation
|2
|109
|86
|McLean Contracting Co.
|1903
|ESOP
|Marine construction
|2
|61
|87
|CadmiumCD LLC
|2000
|Private
|Events software
|1
|79
|88
|ACES Inc., an EverWatch Company
|1999
|Private
|Information technology
|1
|69
|89
|Altimate Electric Inc.
|1997
|Private
|Electrical services
|1
|118
|90
|Chiron Technology Services Inc.
|2004
|Private
|Cybersecurity
|2
|72
|91
|Fishman Flooring Solutions
|1919
|Private
|Flooring distribution
|1
|57
