Baltimore's top midsize companies for 2012 [Pictures]

Employees of the Hanover-based information technology and engineering services company Engineering Solutions think highly of their boss, president Ray Gomes. "He obtains contracts to keep us all employed, performs his leadership role cheerfully and ethically, makes every employee feel valued," one employee said. "[He] genuinely has our best interest foremost in his mind." Engineering Solutions, which provides "mission-critical information" to the Department of Defense's intelligence community, has a staff of 155 employees with high-level security clearance. Founded in 1998, the company focuses on employee welfare and, consequently, boasts a low rate of attrition. At this year's company picnic, adults played volleyball and shared food and drink while kids romped in the moon bounce and played with the animals in the petting zoo.