Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun

For the past 10 years, IntelliGenesis, has supported Department of Defense and intelligence community customers by providing next-generation intelligence analysis, language analysis, machine learning/data science, analytic and mission application development, and computer network operations. Its cyber experts and analysts work on the front lines of the cyber battlefield to analyze systems and networks to discover and document vulnerabilities for exploitation or reinforcement. The company's analysts and engineers have extensive experience detecting incoming threats, then performing cyber forensics and reverse engineering to identify and understand various forms of viruses, malware and other cyber attacks that threaten critical systems and data. Its efforts serve to test friendly systems and develop advanced intrusion detection systems, firewalls and other system fortifications; it also discovers and maps adversary systems to support and enable computer network attack and exploitation. It performs continuous monitoring services and develops analytics to automate and enhance threat detection against the latest and most complex attacks, both internal and external to the systems.