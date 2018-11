Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun

Cummings & Co. Realtors is a full-service real estate brokerage based on integrity and driven by innovation. With eight locations (Canton, Lutherville, Ruxton, Perry Hall, Federal Hill, Bel Air, Roland Park and Timonium) in the Baltimore metro area, the firm is powered by a diverse team of 375 licensed professionals with experience in all aspects of real estate transactions, including residential sales and rentals, buyer/tenant representation and commercial sales and leasing. An unwavering commitment to personal service and close attention to detail have garnered the company’s reputation for being one of the most respected brokerage firms in Maryland.