Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun

Since its founding in 1923, the RK&K team has satisfied public and private sector clients by providing multidiscipline planning, engineering, environmental and construction phase services. It offers innovative and efficient solutions on projects nationwide from its Baltimore headquarters and 21 branch offices in nine states and Washington. RK&K’s technical expertise places it 73rd on the Engineering News Record’s 2018 listing of the Top 500 Design Firms. Its award-winning and diversified staff is experienced in an array of design and construction disciplines, including planning; engineering design; and construction management, inspection and engineering for transportation, environmental, infrastructure, utility, site and surveying and energy/pipeline projects. Every team member understands what it takes to deliver success to clients: Responsive People | Creative Solutions.