Baltimore's top midsize employers for 2013

Corporate Office Properties Trust photo

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a specialty office real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on strategic customer relationships and specialized tenant requirements in the U.S. Government and defense information technology sectors and data centers serving such sectors. The Company acquires and develops properties which are typically: concentrated in large office parks primarily located adjacent to government demand drivers and/or in strong markets that we believe possess growth opportunities. technically sophisticated buildings in visually appealing settings that are environmentally sensitive, sustainable and meet unique customer requirements.

In this photo: Corporate Office Properties Trust employees celebrate Purple Friday at their Columbia office.