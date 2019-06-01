Baltimore's top midsize employers for 2013

Kelly & Associates Insurance Group photo
Kelly is a group insurance administrator, broker and consultant specializing in healthcare that provides an integrated payroll solution to businesses of all sizes. Kelly was founded by Janet and Frank Kelly in 1976 and is still a family-owned business. Today, Janet and Frank's four sons, Frank III, John, David and Bryan run the company. Despite Kelly's growth to a company of 400, a family atmosphere is still maintained.
Corporate Office Properties Trust photo
Corporate Office Properties Trust is a specialty office real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on strategic customer relationships and specialized tenant requirements in the U.S. Government and defense information technology sectors and data centers serving such sectors. The Company acquires and develops properties which are typically: concentrated in large office parks primarily located adjacent to government demand drivers and/or in strong markets that we believe possess growth opportunities. technically sophisticated buildings in visually appealing settings that are environmentally sensitive, sustainable and meet unique customer requirements.
In this photo: Corporate Office Properties Trust employees celebrate Purple Friday at their Columbia office.
Not everyone can say they like going to work. But many of the people who work for the companies and organizations mentioned in this section do. The Baltimore Sun proudly presents Baltimore's Top Workplaces, listing the region's top companies based on confidential surveys of their employees.