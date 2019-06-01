Baltimore's top large employers for 2013

Comcast
Comcast Corporation is principally involved in the operation of cable systems through Comcast Cable Communications, and in the development, production and distribution of entertainment, news, sports and other content for global audiences through NBCUniversal. For residential customers, Comcast offers video, high-speed Internet and phone services, as well as Xfinity Home, a "smart home" service that provides professional security monitoring along with remote home automation and energy management features that help customers stay better connected to their homes, no matter where they are. Comcast Business Services, a unit of Comcast Corporation, provides advanced communication solutions to help organizations of all sizes meet their business objectives.
Drew Anthony Smith / Patuxent Publishing
Columbia Association offers recreational, cultural and community services including a welcome center, an art center, a teen center, before and after school care, summer camps, free summer lakefront concerts, an archive, a volunteer center, an exchange program with our sister cities in France and Spain, three fitness clubs, a roller rink, an ice rink, a skateboard facility, two golf clubs, three tennis clubs, 23 outdoor swimming pools (including two Mini WaterParks), an indoor swim center with a waterslide and a SportsPark with miniature golf and batting cages. And that's just the short list.
Not everyone can say they like going to work. But many of the people who work for the companies and organizations mentioned in this section do. The Baltimore Sun proudly presents Baltimore's Top Workplaces, listing the region's top companies based on confidential surveys of their employees.