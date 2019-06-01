Baltimore's top large employers for 2013

Comcast

Comcast Corporation is principally involved in the operation of cable systems through Comcast Cable Communications, and in the development, production and distribution of entertainment, news, sports and other content for global audiences through NBCUniversal. For residential customers, Comcast offers video, high-speed Internet and phone services, as well as Xfinity Home, a "smart home" service that provides professional security monitoring along with remote home automation and energy management features that help customers stay better connected to their homes, no matter where they are. Comcast Business Services, a unit of Comcast Corporation, provides advanced communication solutions to help organizations of all sizes meet their business objectives.