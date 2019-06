Andy Potts/For the Baltimore Sun

Everyone knows what makes a company a bad place to work, but what makes an employer merely OK or good compared to one of the best is perhaps not as obvious.

The Baltimore Sun’s 100 Top Workplaces share many characteristics.

Many of the Top 100 want to keep employees as long as possible, and they brag about the long tenure of their staffs. They recognize the high expectations — and sometimes long hours — they place on workers, but they also try to be flexible to accommodate employees’ lives outside the office. These employers often engage in serious work, but never take themselves so seriously that they forget to have fun.

Granted, some offer generous perks that aren’t cheap, but others find benefits that are inexpensive and highly valuable, such as an open-door policy to top executives or feedback so workers can improve.