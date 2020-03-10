Join us for Reyka vodka dinner at The Elephant on December 12th

Baltimore's Top Workplaces 2018

  • Small workplace | No. 3: Resolute Technologies LLC

    Resolute Technologies’ portfolio centers around information technology work for the Department of Defense and the intelligence community, including computer network exploitation and defense, software engineering and cloud computing. “We have such a great purpose for what we do and why we do things...

  • Small workplace | No. 2: Royal Sonesta Harbor Court Baltimore

    Guests aren’t the only ones who feel comfortable at the Royal Sonesta Harbor Court Baltimore. The same could be said of the hotel’s 113 employees. The hospitality industry tends to have considerable turnover — more than 70 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. At this luxurious...

  • Large workplace | No. 2: Brightview Senior Living

    Brightview Senior Living’s clients range from residents who live independently to those who need assistance, including seniors with memory issues and other conditions that require additional care. “We have the opportunity to do something really good for people at what can be a very vulnerable time...

  • Large workplace | No. 3: KCI Technologies Inc.

    It takes just six months of working at KCI Technologies for eligible employees to join the ownership plan. The company is 100 percent employee-owned, and that’s no small thing — one longtime staffer recently retired with an extra $1 million. The engineering firm has four main markets: transportation,...

  • Midsize workplace | No. 2: Hord Coplan Macht

    Leah Wettstein doesn’t need to look far to see some of her recent work. She doesn’t even need to leave her building. That’s because Hord Coplan Macht’s new office in the Inner Harbor features the “Toy Box,” a dedicated room she designed for children featuring computer games, toys and coloring books....

  • Midsize workplace | No. 3: McDonogh School

    When math teacher Robyn Little wanted to incorporate an interactive device called Nearpod into her classes, she knew her supervisors at McDonogh School would embrace the idea. “There is a sense that teachers are allowed to take risks — and also teach their students to take risks within their problem...

