Real Estate Matters: Family of man with ‘slight case of dementia’ fights over guardianship, rights to assets

Q: My godfather was put into assisted living by his family. He has a very slight case of dementia. His sister wants his assets. He owns his home and several cars.

He was sent to the hospital because of swelling and water retention. He was supposed to come home, and a social worker was to follow and help him. Instead, he was sent to his cousin’s assisted living facility. He had no idea, and had no one’s name or number and didn’t have his name on anything.

Advertisement

What happens should he die? Do all of his belongings go to the state? The family is trying to get conservatorship or guardianship over him. His sister obtained one lawyer and his nephew obtained another. Everyone is at war and no one seems to be helping him.

What should I do to help him?

Advertisement

A: We’re sorry your godfather isn’t well and is going through these issues. We understand your concern for his well-being and we’re sure he’d appreciate it. Two thoughts come to mind when it comes to your question about how to help him.

First, just because you have a mild case of dementia doesn’t mean your brain power only goes in one direction. When you have a slight or mild dementia, you may be more coherent at certain times (of the day or year) than others. You might also be more cognitively “with it” with some people rather than others.

Having a “slight case of dementia,” as you put it, doesn’t mean his health issues aren’t complex or serious. While you may perceive the issue as minor, you may not realize that his situation is much worse than you think if you have only seen him infrequently. If the situation is worse than you think, his family may be dealing with a huge problem. Your godfather may have never put his affairs in order and his family now needs to figure out how to care for and pay for their relative who now has memory issues. Memory care is quite expensive.

The second thought that we considered is that you are right and your godfather is having memory issues, as many older individuals experience that later in life. However, these memory issues don’t rise to the level where your godfather needs constant care or is unable to take care of himself. He may need some care from family (or others) from time to time, but for the most part, he can competently take care of himself. He can be relied on to take his medication and communicate with his family.

We obviously can’t know what the actual circumstances are or how your godfather is doing. But if you’re trying to help, make sure your godfather is in a good place and is well cared for. When you visit, see if he seems with it and capable of living independently. Talk to his caregivers and see how he is doing.

If he seems coherent and able to manage his own life, then it’s possible he is the victim of elder care fraud. If you truly suspect he is a victim and believe his kids are taking advantage of him, you can report them to the authorities. However, as we mentioned, you should only do that if you know that they are abusing him. The authorities can then make the decision as to whether there is a case or not.

When it comes to your godfather’s assets, you mentioned that he owns all of his assets in his name and did not sign any documentation relating to his assets. So, from this point of view, he still owns his home, cars and all of his other assets. If either his sister or nephew is successful in having a court appoint a guardian of his estate, that guardian will need to use his assets for your godfather’s benefit. The guardian will need to account for their actions with the court including showing to the court how much of his money has been spent and what bills have been paid.

The guardian will need to pay the real estate taxes, homeowners insurance and other expenses of his home. However, if there is no possibility that he can return to live in the home, the guardian can move to sell his cars and home and use those funds to pay for his expenses of living in the memory care facility.

Advertisement

We assume that the court would likely name one of your godfather’s children as the guardian. If there are no children, it may be that his sister will be named guardian. If that guardian uses funds from your godfather’s estate for their personal use, the guardian can get in trouble with the court, if and when the court finds out about the misuse of funds.

The Evening Sun Daily Get your evening news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Let’s assume that your godfather’s problems are more severe than you know. And the guardian needs money to pay your godfather’s bills. The next step is to sell the home and cars. The money from the sale would flow into your godfather’s estate, and the guardian will use those funds for your godfather’s care and any other expenses he might need.

If your godfather should die intestate, that is, without a will, then the courts will step in to name the heirs. Typically, children and parents would split the inheritance, followed by siblings and other heirs. If he has no children, his sister and nephew would likely split whatever money and property he leaves behind.

Assuming he lives for a while, two attorneys are already involved. That leads us to believe his sister and nephew aren’t on the same page on this issue. It’s hard for us to recommend that you do anything under these circumstances unless you want to become involved and potentially end up fighting with these relatives and their lawyers. You’ll need to weigh the benefits of helping out, with the information you know, how much time you want to take to see this through, and how much money you might need to spend to do what you think may be right.

In the end, however, courts generally turn to the closest relatives (children, siblings or parents) to assume guardianship. These are the people who will make the decisions about your godfather. They might be good decisions, or bad. But unless you have proof that his sister is trying to steal his money, you may have to take a step back and focus on providing your godfather with unlimited emotional support as he goes on this journey.

Note to readers: If you have been in this situation, please share your stories with us via Ilyce’s website. We will share this information in a future column.

Advertisement

(Ilyce Glink is the author of “100 Questions Every First-Time Home Buyer Should Ask” (4th Edition). She is also the CEO of Best Money Moves, a financial wellness technology company. Samuel J. Tamkin is a Chicago-based real estate attorney. Contact Ilyce and Sam through her website, ThinkGlink.com.)

©2023 Ilyce R. Glink and Samuel J. Tamkin. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.