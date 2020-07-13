Advertisement Advertisement Luxury Real Estate Washington Nationals star Max Scherzer buys $9.75 million Florida mansion By Realtor.com Jul 13, 2020 at 4:08 PM In the midst of the nationwide pandemic, Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer and his wife, Erica, have settled down in style in the Sunshine State. Real Estate News & Insights | realtor.com®. (Realtor.com) Next Gallery PHOTOS Most expensive Baltimore-area homes to hit the market in May 2020 | PHOTOS PHOTOS Most expensive Baltimore-area homes to hit the market in April | PHOTOS Advertisement Luxury Real Estate Luxury Real Estate Most expensive Baltimore-area homes to hit the market last month | PHOTOS These were the most expensive homes to go up for sale the Baltimore area Feb. 1-29, according to MRIS. Mar 25, 2020 Most expensive Baltimore-area homes to hit the market in January | PHOTOS Most expensive Baltimore-area homes to hit the market in November | PHOTOS 1128 N Calvert St. Most expensive Baltimore-area homes to hit the market in October | PHOTOS Home owned by Cal Ripken, Adam Jones back on the market Kevin Plank's Georgetown estate back on market Most expensive Baltimore-area homes to hit the market in September | PHOTOS Advertisement