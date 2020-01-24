With the New England Patriots out of Super Bowl contention, the legendary Pats quarterback Tom Brady has some free time on his hands.
And with free agency looming for him, fans have been wondering if the all-time greatest is house hunting. Rumors surfaced that he and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, had been looking at homes outside Massachusetts. The most persistent rumor remains that the couple have purchased a home in Greenwich, CT.
Thus far, the rumors swirling around are simply idle chatter. Let’s take a look at what we know.
Brady's Brookline home up for grabs
In August, the couple placed their custom-built compound in Brookline, MA, on the market for $39.5 million. The posh residence in the upscale Boston suburb features 5 acres, a five-bedroom main house with wine room, gym, spa, a separate guesthouse, and yoga studio, as well as a pool and vegetable garden.
With no buyers willing to draw up an offer, the price of the place dropped to $33.9 million in October, and it is still available. So, we do know the family wants to move, somewhere.
The hunt
In fact, the couple already own a luxury condo in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood, which they reportedly purchased in 2016 for $20-plus million.
And last summer, the two were also said to be house hunting in Alpine, NJ, and Greenwich for a more pastoral place within easy reach of the Big Apple.
Home, sweet home?
So, did they find their dream home? In October, the “Homes of the Rich” blog trumpeted a report that the Bradys had purchased a property in Connecticut.
For its part, Greenwich was ready to welcome the newcomers with open arms.
“We would welcome Tom Brady and his family moving to Greenwich," Greenwich First Selectman Peter Tesei told the Hartford Courant as the buzz began.
But the agent of the home in question denied that Brady and Bündchen had bought the property. Last listed for $13.9 million in July, the 14,862-square-foot mansion on 10 acres is now listed as "in contract." So it could have been bought by someone.
Brady himself laughed off the rumors on the “The Greg Hill Show” in November.
“You’re so funny,” Brady said. “It’s hard to respond to everything. The reality is, I choose to respond to almost nothing. ... I just don't get into the fray."
Brady did have to calm fan fears after the news that he had placed his Brookline home on the market. He told fans not to “read into” the sale of his Massachusetts home, one of the most expensive in Brookline.
"It takes a long time to sell a house," Brady said in an interview on show. "My house is a little bit of an expensive one, so it doesn't fly off the shelf in a couple weeks.”
Well, he understands the real estate game.
Fans are jumpy about any moves Brady may—or may not—be making. After all, although he couldn’t bring his team to the Super Bowl this time around, he can boast six prior Super Bowl wins. And now that the Patriots have no place in the Super Bowl, there's still concern that he's itching for a change.
“Stay Tom,” pleaded a message in the snow recently posted on Twitter. To which Brady responded, “Love you all.”
