Owner of Sylvester Stallone’s childhood home takes a swing at finding a buyer

Yo, Adrian! Need a house? Because the childhood home of the A-list actor Sylvester Stallone is on the market for $719,000.
Settled on a sleepy street in the Washington, DC, suburb of Silver Spring, Maryland, the brick Cape Cod was built in 1952. It landed on the market back in 2017 for $750,000, but no buyer took a swing at the place—even after a series of price cuts.
Three years later, aside from its connection to a youthful Stallone, the well-pedigreed place has plenty of other positives.
It's immaculately maintained, but a new owner may want to freshen up the look just a bit.
The four-bedroom home measures in at 2,525 square feet and boasts hardwood floors, plenty of storage, and a backyard play area for the kids.
The fully finished, walk-out basement would be ideal for in-laws or even a live-in nanny.
The listing details tout its proximity to shopping, dining, and even a Whole Foods.
Although the specific details are fuzzy, the home’s listing agent, Alfredo Duque, told us Stallone and his family lived in the area for about a decade during the late 1950s and early ’60s.
He added that Stallone was bullied terribly for his stutter by the other kids and was expelled from two elementary schools during his time there. His parents were both local business people. His dad operated a beauty school, and his mom owned a gym for women.
Today, Stallone lives in much grander style, as the iconic star of “Rocky,” “Rambo,” and “The Expendables,” with his wife of more than two decades, Jennifer Flavin.