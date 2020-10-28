Advertisement Advertisement Luxury Real Estate Real Estate Report: Patriots star Stephon Gilmore lists Massachusetts home amid trade rumors By TCA Staff Oct 28, 2020 at 4:02 PM As the trade rumors swirl in the NFL, New England Patriots defensive back Stephon Gilmore's name has come up. Adding to the rumors, Gilmore put his Foxboro home on the market, according to (TCA Staff) Next Gallery PHOTOS Skinny Baltimore row house packs a sweet surprise—a must-see kitchen PHOTOS At $25 million, former monastery is Maryland’s most expensive home Advertisement Luxury Real Estate Luxury Real Estate Hot properties in Maryland: Dreams Point | PHOTOS 921 Dreams Point Rd in Arnold is a gated mansion that is listed at $2,495,000. Aug 17, 2020 Owner of Sylvester Stallone’s childhood home takes a swing at finding a buyer Tom Clancy's Estate | PHOTOS Most expensive Baltimore-area homes to hit the market in May 2020 | PHOTOS Most expensive Baltimore-area homes to hit the market in April | PHOTOS Most expensive Baltimore-area homes to hit the market last month | PHOTOS Most expensive Baltimore-area homes to hit the market in January | PHOTOS Most expensive Baltimore-area homes to hit the market in November | PHOTOS Advertisement