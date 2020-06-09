Sofi Tukker splashes out on a $1.75 million tropical oasis in West Palm Beach

EDM sensation Sofi Tukker has taken the party to West Palm Beach, Fla. The duo behind the music recently paid $1.75 million for a Sunshine State residence with a tropical feel.
The duo are Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern, who met at Brown University in 2014. He was a basketball star, and she was a self-proclaimed "hippy" with interests in West African dance and Brazilian music, according to a 2018 New York Times profile.
Postgraduation, the two formed Sofi Tukker and moved to New York. Their dance hits include "Good Time Girl," "Purple Hat," and "Awoo."
After their move to New York, they received word that Apple wanted to use their song “Drinkee” in a commercial. The song was nominated for a Grammy in 2016. Their first full album, “Treehouse,” was released in 2019 and was also nominated for a Grammy.
It isn’t clear if the two are romantically linked, but there’s no doubt there’s plenty of affection between the two. And they did buy a home together.
"She's made me a way better person. And becoming so aware of certain things that growing up around a team, in locker rooms, in that culture—you don't really learn about," Halpern said of Hawley-Weld, according to the Times. "I really think she's rubbed off on me as a human being, probably, in the best way."
Right now, their touring schedule is on hold due to the pandemic.
So, they've holed up at a gorgeous West Palm Beach home with six bedrooms and four bathrooms. It sits on an oversize lot in the city's historic district and comes with a guesthouse, orchid garden pergola, loggia, Tiki hut, pool with swim-up bar, koi pond, and outdoor kitchen.
Inside, the elegant 3,250-square-foot home features intricate wood and tile work that evokes the tropical serenity outside.
Their home base has been prominently featured on the duo’s daily live performance on Instagram. Here they are on what they say is “Day 38” from the tropical backyard.
We assume the duo are spending their shelter-in-place time to dream up new hits with their signature sound. But in the meantime, we just want to put it out there if Sofi Tukker ever wants to invite us over for a "Drinkee," we'll definitely wear a mask. It looks like they're having a ton of fun, and we'd love an invite.
The post Sofi Tukker Splashes Out on a $1.75M Tropical Oasis in West Palm Beach appeared first on Real Estate News & Insights | realtor.com®.