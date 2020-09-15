Will a new play finally help sell Shaq’s massive Florida estate?

Shaquille O’Neal’s sprawling, 31,000-square-foot mansion in Windermere, Florida, is unlike any other home in the country. However, the tropical estate—known as Shaq-apulco, thanks to its resortlike waterfront setting—has not been an easy sell.
The big man put the 12-bedroom estate on the market a couple of years ago for $28 million and has relisted it at lower prices ever since.
It recently popped up on the market again and is now priced at a “more reasonable” $19.5 million. Along with the new price point comes a new strategy to entice a buyer off the sidelines.
But first, here’s the Shaq backstory. Back in 1993, the Hall of Famer bought the eye-popping property, which sits on a 4-acre waterfront lot, for $3.95 million.
He proceeded to Shaq-ify his home, adding a room with a giant diesel truck cab appearing to drive through the wall and numerous Superman logos throughout the estate.
A giant S is emblazoned on his enormous round bed, and a full-size Superman statue stands at the end of his dock.
There’s also an indoor basketball court known as the “Shaq Center,” with the owner’s name painted right onto the hardwood.
For downtime, there’s a Superman-themed, soundproof home theater. And because the former All-Star loves his cars, he added an enormous mirrored auto showroom/garage, also Superman-themed.
All the mansion’s customizations would be oh-so-appealing to the ultimate Shaq or Superman fan, but a well-heeled buyer fitting that description hasn’t materialized.
The listing agents, Tiffany Pantozzi, Jared Ringel, and Chris Franciosa of The Atlas Team with Compass Florida, have come up with a clever new sales strategy.
Franciosa told us the mansion has a number of features that would appeal to any luxury buyer—namely its massive lot and location.
It’s a 4-acre property with 700 feet of western-facing Lake Butler frontage and is located within the prestigious Isleworth Golf & Country Club.
To de-emphasize some of the personalized features, Franciosa is highlighting the mansion’s beautiful bones.
“We are showcasing the rooms in custom renderings, allowing potential buyers to see what could be done with the bones. The renderings have a clean, bright, modern look,” he explained.
After a glance at the potential uses for some of Shaq’s spaces, you’ll see this might be a savvy strategy. The renderings offer up a sleek, modern, and more sedate mansion, allowing a buyer to see beyond the baller’s big vision.
And, yes, there are some features that require no renderings—they’re simply super as is.
Take the 95-foot long, 15-foot deep swimming pool, with a huge rock waterfall. Or the amazing outdoor kitchen highlighted by a Tiki-style cabana. And a private pier with two covered boat slips.
Plus there’s the privacy factor: The grounds are gated with 24-hour security, and surrounded by a 10-foot privacy wall.
Then there are those remarkable water views—the residence is built to take full advantage of the vistas.
“There’s really nothing else like it anywhere,” says Franciosa.
O’Neal has even more of an incentive to give up this massive mansion, now that he’s spending more time in Atlanta working on TNT’s “Inside the NBA.” The legendary center retired from the NBA in 2011, after a 19-year career in the league.
The post Will a New Play Finally Help Sell Shaq’s Massive Florida Estate? appeared first on Real Estate News & Insights | realtor.com®.