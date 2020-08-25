Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco lists artfully decorated home at a discount

Stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco and his artist wife, Lana Gomez, have placed their artful Los Angeles home back on the market.
The boldly decorated domicile first came on the market last year for $4.5 million. It's returned with a price cut to $4 million along with a slightly more subdued look.
Some of the vibrant custom furnishings have been swapped out, including a zebra-striped dining table and a polka-dotted couch from the original listing. But there’s no hiding it. This place isn’t for a buyer in search of a neutral palette.
The couple purchased the place in 2014 for $2.8 million and proceeded to totally renovate the space. And the listing details lean into the bold look.
The one-of-a-kind design is by Kelly Wearstler, known for her “adventurous use of color, design and texture,” the description notes. The text adds that there was “no expense spared in the making of this customized home.”
From the outside, the private and gated compound has a modern, Mediterranean vibe. Inside, it's another story.
“This is truly a one-of-a-kind home, located right in the heart of West Hollywood,” says the co-listing agent, Scott Moore of Douglas Elliman.
“Its attention to detail, color and design makes it perfect for an individual artist or family that appreciates the privacy, security along with high-level finishes and scale. The property is a work of art in itself.”
Step into dramatic foyer with high ceilings, natural light, and custom wallpaper, presented in a different shade for each room. The living room is teal, and the dining room is orange, with orblike custom light fixtures.
Artwork by Gomez can be seen throughout the 4,000-square-foot home, which includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms.
The gourmet black-and-white kitchen features professional appliances, an oversized island, marble stone finishes, custom cabinets, and a wine fridge.
Upstairs, the master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and artsy light fixture. The room also includes a private balcony and dual customized closets, one of which features a black-and-white pattern on the cabinets. The en suite, spalike bathroom boasts a soaking tub and steam shower.
Two more en suite bedrooms wrap up the upper level. In addition, an additional room on the first floor could be used either as an office or another bedroom.
The living space extends outside, with a covered hangout area, including a fireplace, heating light, and TV. You can cook outdoors with a built-in barbecue with bar seating and a dining area. A pool and spa complete the grounds.
The home's garage is now an art studio with sink, TV, AC, and cabinets added. The listing notes that it can still be used for two cars. The studio wall has been decorated with artwork on the wall, and paint splatter covers the floor.
So why would the two move from this custom-designed home? It’s that they didn’t really leave it, so much as move into a larger version of this residence.
The couple upgraded to Gwen Stefani’s wildly decorated home for about $21 million last year, around the time they first put this place on the market.
The dizzying decor of Stefani's home was also Wearstler's work. The 15,000-square-foot Beverly Hills property features a maximalist black-and-white motif, plus 2 acres with a tennis court, infinity pool, guesthouse, and gym.
Maniscalco got his start as a stand-up comedian, and has five comedy specials. His special "Stay Hungry" debuted on Netflix last year. As an actor, he's appeared in supporting roles in "Green Book" and "The Irishman."
Moore and Heather Klein, both with Douglas Elliman, hold the listing.
