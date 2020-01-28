There were abundant red flags in their relationship. There was the time she dragged him with her car, an ugly video from New Year's Eve 2018 made at this home's front door of Ortiz-Magro on a rampage, and the most recent altercation at the address with Harley accused of slapping Ortiz-Magro across the face and attacking him with an eyeliner. It's been a rocky road, and this lovely house has seen many of the worst moments.