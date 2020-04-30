Washington Redskins coach Ron Rivera purchases $2.2 million house in Virginia

New Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera has purchased a $2.2 million estate in Great Falls, Va., as he continues to shuffle his property portfolio.
Built in 2018, the secluded home sits in a cul-de-sac off a quiet road. Its 3-acre lot features an abundance of trees.
The five-bedroom home was listed for $2.5 million in May 2019, then reduced to $2.4 million in October. Rivera's purchase was finalized in early March.
A gorgeous flagstone walkway graces the front exterior. Inside, the 6,656-square-foot home features high ceilings and an open floor plan. Hardwood floors and three fireplaces create a cozy feel. The massive chef's kitchen has granite countertops with custom cabinetry, a large island, a six-burner stove, and Thermador appliances.
The master bedroom has an adjacent sitting room separated by a two-way fireplace. There are also two walk-in closets, as well as a master bath with granite countertops, a seamless glass shower, and a soaking tub with views of the woods.
A three-car garage includes a side entry to a mudroom. The full basement is where Rivera spent NFL draft night working the phones.
Out back, there's a well-manicured yard along with a flagstone patio, water feature, and fire pit. The listing notes there's plenty of space to add a pool.
After being fired by the Carolina Panthers midway through the 2019 season, Rivera landed the job with Washington shortly after the season concluded. He recently listed his home in Charlotte, NC, for $1.3 million.
The seller was represented by Valerie Kappler with Long & Foster Vienna/Oakton. Rivera was represented by Dianne Van Volkenburg with Long & Foster/Great Falls.
The post Washington Redskins Coach Ron Rivera Purchases $2.2M House in Virginia appeared first on Real Estate News & Insights | realtor.com®.