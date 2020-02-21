Coach Ron Rivera scored a sweet Pebble Beach, CA, retreat for $2.3 million. The 58-year-old had purchased the place in September, while he was still head coach of the Carolina Panthers.
After being ousted from the Panthers job in early December, he joined Washington right as the year turned to 2020. Now the Monterey-area native has a cool coastal escape where he can spend the off-season.
Built in 1929 on a quarter-acre lot, the Spanish Mediterranean–style home has been fully renovated. The 2,830-square-foot home has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. It went on the market in June for $2,375,000.
The residence is located in the Country Club West area. It’s just a short walk to the beach or a golf cart ride to the Monterey Peninsula Country Club.
The home features a formal dining room, a living room with a stone fireplace and exposed wooden beams, and a bright and colorful kitchen with a breakfast room and deck access.
The ground-floor master suite comes with a cozy fireplace. Up one floor are two en suite bedrooms, both featuring a private balcony.
The grounds include a drive-in/drive-out entrance with landscaping, a fenced backyard and deck, patio, and mature gardens.
After Rivera played football with the University of California, Berkeley, he was selected by the Chicago Bears in the 1984 NFL draft. After starring with the Bears for nine years and winning a Super Bowl ring, he began his coaching journey in 1997.
He became head coach of the Panthers in 2011 and became the team's all-time winningest coach. Named NFL Coach of the Year in 2013 and 2015, he earned the moniker "Riverboat Ron" in leading the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.
Carrie Baumgart with Carmel Realty Company represented the seller.
