An oceanfront estate in North Palm Beach, FL, on the market for $29.5 million is this week’s most expensive new listing on realtor.com®.
The owner of the Mediterranean-style mansion is reportedly West Virginia businessman Chris Cline, who died in July in a helicopter crash. He was 60.
The estate, which first came on the market in October for the same price, was relisted this month.
The 1.39-acre property features a pool and sport courts. The interiors of the mansion feature “Venetian plaster walls, numerous balconies and balustrades, a colonnaded porte-cochere, and hand-painted murals,” according to an earlier listing.
Built in 2005, the 17,704-square-foot mansion has eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and five half-baths. The entry features an elaborately decorated floor and a curved staircase. The living room is graced with a giant chandelier and French doors.
Additional rooms include a huge kitchen, breakfast room, formal dining room, wet bar with a ceiling mural, family room, office, and game room. In addition, there's a gym, tiered home theater, and wine room.
Outside, entertaining options continue with patios, kitchen and dining area, pool and spa, and sport courts. The home is just steps from the beach.
Nordegren’s neighboring home is also up for grabs, for $44.5 million. It was initially listed in 2018 for $49.5 million.
Lawrence A. Moens represents the Cline listing.