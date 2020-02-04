People trek up mountains for a number of reasons, but the top one remains achingly obvious: incredible views.
What if you could live smack-dab in the middle of views you crave and soak in your surroundings all day long? Now, that would be truly epic.
To enjoy epic views year-round, this mountainside home in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina sits at an elevation of 5,000 feet. Known as Autumn Ridge Estate, the home is on the market for $6 million.
The four-story home in Newland sits on Big Yellow Mountain and overlooks part of the Appalachian Trail. You might not think a North Carolina home could get any higher than this, but Autumn Ridge is likely the second-highest home available in the Tar Heel State.
“Beech Mountain is at 5,506 feet,” says listing agent Amy Pepin. Still, Autumn Ridge is quite special.
And if crystal-clear mountain views weren’t enough, the space itself is an all-out retreat. The main residence measures more than 12,000 square feet and has eight bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms.
The spectacular interior features full-on tree trunks incorporated into the rustic design. For blustery winter days, the home provides plenty of indoor activities. A bar, library, game room, home theater, and gym definitely suit a variety of extracurricular persuasions.
But who needs entertainment when the solarium provides indescribable views of the mountains from virtually every angle.
The property also comes with a three-bedroom guesthouse and a workshop.
If it seems this special location is too far away from signs of life, it isn't completely isolated. Autumn Ridge is a mere 30 minutes from Banner Elk and Spruce Pine, two small North Carolina towns. Boone is only 40 minutes away as well.
So pack up your gear (and your wallet!), and head to the mountains. This home is calling all hikers.
