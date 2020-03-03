Former NHL player Brad Richards is taking a shot at selling his serene waterfront estate in Greenwich, CT, for $9 million. He and his wife, the former Rechelle Jenkins, purchased the property in 2017 for $8.5 million and have decided to relocate.
The home was originally built in 1922, and its traditional exterior leads into a newly renovated modern interior layout.
“It’s a beautiful blend of Old World character and modern amenities,” says listing agent Brian Milton, with Compass. “It’s what the owners like about it. They did some renovations in 2017 to bring the style to what it is today. It’s what makes it different from a typical new construction look.”
In addition to its new interiors, the locale is also deserving of attention. The waterfront Georgian Colonial with its own dock sits on an acre on the protected shores of Indian Harbor. From the living area, water views are plentiful.
There's a lovely flow throughout the home's 7,551 square feet, and lovely views from every window. Formal spaces include a dining room, living room, and wood-paneled library, complete with a shuffleboard game.
The great room has a wet bar and faces out toward French doors, with water views on two sides. The former hockey star says this is his favorite space in the house.
There's a gourmet kitchen with an adjoining breakfast room, which opens to outdoor living spaces with bluestone terraces, an outdoor kitchen, a stone fireplace, and a heated pool and spa. And among the home's six bedrooms and six bathrooms are a master suite with a balcony, fireplace, and dual dressing rooms.
The grounds also include a guesthouse with a fireplace, kitchen, and bath.
"I love the Old World charm and character, combined with modern and updated amenities. It's beautiful to wake up every day with the sun reflecting on the water,” Richards said in a statement. The location is convenient, across the street from the 60-acre Bruce Park, minutes to downtown Greenwich shopping, and just 45 minutes to Manhattan.
The talented 39-year-old Canadian starred at center in the NHL for 15 seasons. He won the Stanley Cup in 2004 with the Tampa Bay Lightning, and again in 2015, with the Chicago Blackhawks. He retired in 2016, having scored 298 goals and assisted on 634 others.
