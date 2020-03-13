Brad and Jen’s former mansion is back, listed for $44.5 million

The former home of A-listers Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston is back on the market for $44.5 million, and is this week’s most expensive new listing on realtor.com®.
Last April, the Beverly Hills, Calif., estate was listed with a “serious inquiries only” price tag of $56 million. A month later it officially came on the market for $49 million, earning it the title of most expensive new listing at the time.
Now, a year later and with another price adjustment, the home still tops our list of priciest properties.
Built in 1934 for Oscar winner Fredric March, star of “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” the eye-catching residence was designed by architect Wallace Neff.
Since then, the mansion has been “meticulously upgraded yet has kept all the architectural integrity,” the listing states. It evokes a bygone era, not just of when Pitt and Aniston were blissfully in love, but also of old Hollywood.
The couple purchased the home for $12.5 million in 2001, and then embarked on an extensive, multiyear remodel. They added marble flooring in the kitchen, a screening room, and a pub room with wood floors imported from a 200-year-old French chateau, according to the Wall Street Journal.
After the couple split up, they sold the home in 2006 to the current owner, hedge fund executive Jonathan Brooks. He continued the improvements to the property, adding a tennis court, viewing pavilion, and guest apartment.
The 12,000-square-foot main house has four en suite bedrooms, an exercise room, formal living room, formal dining room, and eat-in kitchen with an art deco fireplace.
On the lower level, the bar and sitting room open to a swimming pool and outdoor living area with a fireplace.
The property's 1.19 acres include a manicured lawn and patios.
New listing photos show staging with a more neutral color palette compared with the darker, club-style look of previous listing photos. The home has also switched listing agents, and is now represented by Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency.
Perhaps the new price and new look will do the trick and beguile a buyer for the storied estate.