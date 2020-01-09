Actress Michelle Pfeiffer and her TV producer husband, David E. Kelley (“Big Little Lies,” “Ally McBeal,” “The Practice"), finally unloaded their spacious estate in Woodside, CA, according to Variety. The property was sold for $22 million—about $7.5 million less than their original asking price, property records show.
The luxury compound was initially listed in spring 2018 for $29.5 million. It is located about 30 miles south of San Francisco in one of the wealthiest communities in the U.S., which has included residents such as Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and finance guru Charles Schwab.
Despite the discounted final price, the off-market sale is still one of the biggest transactions in the San Francisco area for 2019. The $22 million transaction was apparently all cash from a "mysterious buyer," according to Variety.
The couple originally purchased the property in two separate transactions—the first in 2004, and another in 2008—totaling $20.6 million.
Set on 8 acres at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, the Mediterranean-style main house measures 6,000 square feet and has four bedrooms and 4.5 baths. The main level includes a great room with seating areas, an elevated media and library area, and three sets of French doors to the main terrace.
The estate has at least five satellite structures, including three detached guest or staff apartments (each with its own bathroom and kitchenette), a guesthouse with office, and a separate gym.
The grounds feature a gated pool and spa, tennis court, main terrace with fireplace, and a cedar hot tub. The property includes an apple orchard, three fenced and covered vegetable beds, natural grasses, meadows, and a formal lawn. There’s also a historic octagonal barn with 10 stalls, as well as a fenced paddock for horses.
Pfeiffer continues to have a resurgent career at the age of 61. The actress recently starred in "Ant-Man and the Wasp," "Avengers: Endgame," and "Murder on the Orient Express."
