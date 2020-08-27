PGA star Matt Kuchar selling Georgia beach house for $3.5 million

The golfer Matt Kuchar is letting go of his St. Simons Island, Georgia, oceanfront home for $3.5 million. The Florida-born player picked up the place in 2010 for $2.3 million—the year he was the PGA Tour’s lead money-winner.
The golf mecca has been the home of other PGA greats, such as Davis Love III, who recently lost his home to a fire.
As of 2015, Golf Digest estimated that somewhere around a dozen players and their families had homes in the tiny coastal community. Which adds up—the upscale coastal hub boasts multiple golf courses, mild weather, and miles of beaches.
Set on a quarter-acre overlooking East Beach, Kuchar’s three-level cottage on the market features six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, on 8,287 square feet.
Built in 2006, the home was designed with views and privacy in mind, with a split floor plan, carefully placed landscaping, and a 1,000-square-foot separate guesthouse.
The large layout comes with a great room, high ceilings, a formal dining room, and an eat-in kitchen with a huge island.
A large master bedroom features cathedral ceilings, a sitting area, and a walk-in closet.
Other perks include a wet bar, game room, and a gym. Outside, multiple decks offer seating and outdoor dining, an infinity-edge pool and spa, as well as a mister-cooled blue stone pool deck.
Kuchar, 42, has won nine times on the PGA Tour. In 2016, he won an Olympic bronze medal for golf at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. He also holds the distinction of being the highest-earning PGA Tour player without a major championship win, with career winnings of $50 million.
Patrick Dunn with Sea Island Properties holds the listing.
