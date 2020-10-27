‘Kate Plus 8’ star Kate Gosselin selling Pennsylvania home for $1.3 million

The reality TV star Kate Gosselin has listed her family home in Wernersville, Pennsylvania, for $1.3 million, People magazine reported.
After Kate and her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, purchased the place in 2008 for $1.1 million, the picturesque property became the setting of the reality show “Jon & Kate Plus 8,” featuring the Gosselins' family of eight.
When the couple divorced in 2009, the show became “Kate Plus 8,”and continued to follow Kate as she raised her kids. The Gosselin twins are now 20 years old, and the sextuplets recently turned 16.
Now, as Kate vacates, the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom spread is up for grabs.
Set on 23 acres about 1.5 hours from Philadelphia, the home offers “custom amenities inside and out,” the listing notes.
Built in 1997, the roomy, 7,591-square-foot layout is reached by a flagstone walkway and green front door. Inside, oak and cherry hardwood floors run throughout the interior.
A chef’s kitchen can handle meals for a large family, with an oversized island, three ovens, six-burner cooktop, and two dishwashers, as well as a casual dining area and bar seating.
A formal dining room includes a gas fireplace, tray ceiling, crown molding, and ample built-ins. The main floor also includes a master suite and huge bathroom. Upstairs are four recently remodeled junior suites with en suite baths.
The floor plan also includes a family room with separate entrance and an entertainment storage center.
On the lower level, a game and family room opens to the covered patio and pool, and also includes a large, custom-built shelved storage room and separate “man cave.”
In addition to the six bedrooms in the main house, the upper level of the three-car garage provides guest quarters with a private entrance.
Outside, the grounds include a 850-square-foot deck with an outdoor kitchen. A spiral staircase overlooks the saltwater pool and a spa with a waterslide.
The property also comes with a three-stall horse barn and 10-acre fenced paddock. A private, gated entrance with home alarm system completes the offering.
Gosselin’s life has been on display since the show began to air on TLC in 2007. After she and Jon divorced in 2009, “Kate Plus 8” ran until 2017. During its run, it was one of the network’s highest-rated shows.
Most recently, Kate starred in another spinoff, “Kate Plus Date,” which aired last year.
