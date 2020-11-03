Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious Palm Beach mansion is about to meet its fate

The infamous Palm Beach, Florida, mansion where convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein abused underage girls and young women will soon meet the wrecking ball.
Florida real estate developer Todd Michael Glaser told the Wall Street Journal he signed a contract to purchase the six-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom mansion where the disgraced financier allegedly sexually assaulted his victims. The sprawling, waterfront estate on the Intracoastal Waterway is about a mile away from President Donald Trump’s tony club Mar-a-Lago. The deal is expected to go through next month.
Glaser plans to raze the notorious residence and put up a 14,000-square-foot, Art Moderne mansion in its place.
“Palm Beach is going to be very happy that it’s gone,” said Glaser, who has a reputation for building ultraluxe spec mansions.
Local real estate professionals would agree.
“It’s a good thing” to tear it down, says luxury real estate agent Mary Jane “MJ” McElwaney, of the Nicklaus Vance Realty Group in North Palm Beach, FL. “There was a definite stigma attached to the house. It’ll be a betterment to the community to get rid of the house and the bad energy attached to it.”
Epstein’s former estate is still listed for sale on realtor.com® for just under $22 million. It went on the market in July. Someone close to the deal told the Journal Glaser paid around $18 million for the mansion.
“That’s a good buy,” says McElwaney. “The location is very desirable.”
Epstein purchased the house for a fraction of the price—just $2.5 million—in 1990.
The home was vandalized this July, nearly a year after Epstein’s death. The words “GONE BUT NOT FORGIVEN” appeared on the front gate to the estate in red paint, designed to look like blood.
The multimillionaire’s 10-bedroom, 15-bathroom townhouse in New York City is still up for sale for an eye-popping $88 million. The seven-story, 28,000-square-foot home near Manhattan’s Central Park was last sold for $13.2 million in 1989.
The proceeds from the sale of his property are to go to his estate. It created a fund to compensate claims from his victims out of court.
Epstein, who famously hobnobbed with the rich and powerful, including Presidents Trump and Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, and Harvey Weinstein, was arrested on July 6, 2019, on federal sex-trafficking charges. He was denied bail. Epstein hanged himself in his jail cell on Aug. 10, 2019, while awaiting his trial.
His ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in July. The socialite pleaded not guilty to federal sex-trafficking charges for allegedly helping Epstein recruit his young victims. Her trial is slated to begin in July.
