CNN head Jeff Zucker is selling his New York City apartment on the Upper East Side for $17.5 million.
The 54-year-old and his wife, Caryn Nathanson, purchased the 11-room apartment in 2007 for $12.3 million from the late actress Kitty Carlisle Hart.
In 2018, the Zuckers announced that they had decided to split. “Together, we have made the difficult decision to separate, but do so as friends committed to our kids. They remain our sole focus,” they said in a joint statement to the New York Post.
Now they are moving on from their luxe apartment as well.
With five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, the “impeccably” renovated and move-in ready abode is accessed by a private elevator.
From the grand entrance gallery, the layout opens to a spacious light-filled living room with large windows.
The adjacent dining room features silk velvet walls, a fireplace, and a chandelier. The large unit also features a library, office, and den.
The chef’s kitchen has two eating areas and is equipped with high-end appliances. In addition, the home boasts 11-foot ceilings, three working fireplaces, and Venetian plaster.
Located on Madison Avenue, the 1908 building is steps from Central Park. With just 10 stories, each of the 26 units is roomy. The pet-friendly building offers door attendants, a gym, and storage.
Before becoming the president of CNN Worldwide in 2013, Zucker served as president and CEO of NBC Universal. He currently oversees CNN, CNN International, HLN, and CNN Digital.
Lisa Tarnopol Deslauriers and Linda Reiner with Warburg Realty hold the listing.
