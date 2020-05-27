Former Nationals star Jayson Werth selling massive Virginia estate for $7 million

Werth, 41, broke into the big leagues in 2002 with the Toronto Blue Jays. He went on to play for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies, where he was a key member of the 2008 World Series champs. After his successful run in Philly, he signed his rich free-agent deal with the Nationals. He helped propel the Nats to four postseason appearances in his seven-season run in the nation's capital.