Former MLB All-Star Greg Vaughn is taking another swing at selling his equestrian property in Elk Grove, CA. He’s relisted the 72-acre estate for $8,395,000.
The sprawling offering, built from the ground up by its owners, includes a covered arena with seating for 500, a commercial kitchen, 80 stalls, six outdoor arenas, barns, fenced paddocks, and offices. There's also a 3,000-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bathroom home on the premises, along with a pool.
While the huge parcel could be converted for agricultural use, an exotic animal rescue sanctuary, or even a zoo, it's ready to gallop away with a horse lover’s heart.
“It can be repurposed,” says listing agent George Popescu, “But if horses are your mode of choice, the property has everything to offer.”
He notes that the owners are in no rush to sell, although they have reduced the price since they placed it on the market originally in 2015, for $12 million.
According to its website, the facility hosts competitions and is run by Greg's wife, Michele Vaughn, and daughter Genay, who offer training, boarding, horse retirement, and rehabilitation. The property can hold up to 100 horses, and the various structures on the property offer over 70,000 square feet of space.
The Vaughns purchased the land in 1998 for $400,000 and transformed it into what the listing description describes as “possibly the best professionally set-up equestrian property on the market.”
Agricultural options abound with the infrastructure already in place. And, with only a portion of the acreage currently in use, there are also development possibilities to consider. In addition, the location is minutes to downtown Sacramento, many airports, and a short drive to Lake Tahoe and most Sierra Nevada ski resorts.
Popescu notes that the owners are ready to hand over the reins to the next owner, after running the large facility for almost 20 years.
A Sacramento native, Vaughn, who is 54, made his MLB debut in 1989 with the Milwaukee Brewers. The slugger's career included stints with the San Diego Padres, the Cincinnati Reds, Tampa Bay Devil Rays, and Colorado Rockies. The four-time All-Star swatted 355 home runs over the course of his 15-year career in the big leagues.