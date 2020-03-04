In tiny Lake Mills, Wisc., a town midway between Milwaukee and the state’s capital city of Madison, a church-turned-home might make you bow down in reverence.
Spanning just over 6,000 square feet, the open-concept, two-bedroom home operated as the town's United Methodist church until 1977. It's listed for $699,000 with Andrea Woda of Sotheby’s International Realty.
The next owner doesn't have to do much other than pray the offer is accepted. Built on a half-acre lot in 1901, the structure has been restored from top to bottom. Pews have been removed, but the stained-glass windows and 30-foot ceilings have been preserved in the Gothic Revival–style building.
The church was purchased for $73,600 in 1992. It was listed for $899,000 in 2008 and has since been on and off the market. With the median listing price in Lake Mills at $339,900, this one-of-a-kind property is on the high end of area homes.
An interior designer owns the cool conversion—and it shows. Eclectic vignettes throughout the home feature columns, Renaissance-inspired art, wallpaper, bookcases with carved wood features, a ram’s head mounted on a wall, and Roman-like statues. There’s even a bathroom with a claw-foot tub in a red and gold motif in. Walls in the sanctuary are painted the hues of Easter eggs, and the floor is a checkered pattern in red and gold.
The two bathrooms and kitchen have been updated. The latter features a triangle-shaped island ideal for entertaining.
Numerous state and county parks are nearby, which makes the home’s mud room convenient (or would appeal to dog owners).
An artist, writer, woodworker, or musician could use the brick carriage house’s sunny loft as a meditative spot close to the main house but far enough away to cultivate creativity. The carriage house also has a two-car garage.
Green thumbs can find bliss in the landscaped grounds, without pressure to design a garden right away.
For a buyer in search of a divine space to call home, this former church is a colorful way to break away from tract-home life.
