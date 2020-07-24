Florida mansion near Mar-A-Lago on the market for $110 million

An oceanfront estate in Palm Beach, Fla., has floated onto the market for $110 million. The prodigious asking price makes the posh property the most expensive new listing on realtor.com® this week.
Located on what’s known locally as Billionaires’ Row, the Mediterranean-style mansion, on over an acre, is about a half-mile south of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago.
The home is reportedly owned by a securities systems executive, Edward “Chris” G. Watkins, according to the Palm Beach Daily News. He reportedly paid $17.7 million for the property in 2001, and proceeded to have a grand estate custom-built on the coveted parcel. Construction was completed in 2003.
It was available for a bit as a whisper listing at $105 million, then officially splashed on to the market for the slightly higher price of $109.5 million in 2018. Known as Pietra Mare, the estate caught our eye last year, as one of a handful of hundred-million-dollar-plus homes in the country.
After a brief respite, the property has returned to the market with a tiny price bump, at the attention-getting sum of $110 million.
With 28,399 square feet of living space, the massive mansion has seven bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and six half-bathrooms.
The oversized rooms include soaring ceilings, stone floors, and walls of arched windows. The residence opens to a dramatic, double-height formal entry hall, with a patterned floor and ornate staircase.
An expansive living room has French doors that open outside. A wood-paneled library offers built-in shelves, a fireplace, and coffered ceiling.
The layout also features a formal dining room with overhead chandelier, and a brightly lit, white kitchen, which flows to a glassed-in breakfast room.
Upstairs, the main bedroom comes with a private balcony and a luxuriously large bathroom.
The landscaped grounds include towering palms, a grassy lawn overlooking the beach, a pool, spa, and a covered outdoor space for dining and lounging. The property also has a separate guesthouse and includes 170 feet of beach frontage.
Other perks include parking for six, an elevator, a wet bar, sound system, and a gym.
Lawrence Moens with Lawrence A. Moens Associates holds the listing.
