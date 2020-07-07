Former home of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea available for $3.5 million

The Los Angeles home formerly owned by the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ bassist Flea is itching for a sale. The gated estate in the trendy Los Feliz neighborhood is now available for $3,488,000.
In 2014, the musician, whose given name is Michael Peter Balzary, with his girlfriend at the time, the model Frankie Rayder, purchased the harmonious home for $2.47 million, according to realtor.com.®
The couple, who have since reportedly split up, placed the 3,561-square-foot property on the market for $3 million in 2018. The rockin’ pad quickly sold over ask about a month later, for $3,215,000.
Now the five-bedroom, five-bathroom abode has come back onto the market with a few key changes.
The most notable may be that the fun front door has been repainted, replacing an arresting purple with a somewhat more subdued coral.
Inside, the interiors have been refreshed throughout, with new paint, quirky wallpaper prints, and up-to-date light fixtures. In the kitchen, the backsplash sports a new subway tile, and new lights have also been installed. The den got a fresh coat of paint and metallic gold-tone wallpaper.
But some of Flea’s touches remain.
“There’s a really robust sound system put in for Flea,” says the listing agent, Julia Allos with Deasy Penner Podley. That should be music to a buyer’s ears!
Built in 1939, the traditional-style home is located on an oversized corner lot with seclusion and solitude.
The layout features a double foyer, and large bay windows that bring natural light into the dining and living rooms.
Behind pocket doors, a wood-paneled den with a fireplace doubles as a media room for movie nights. The chef’s kitchen with high-end appliances flows to a breakfast room that opens out to the patio.
Head upstairs for the owner’s suite, which features a huge walk-in closet. The updated en suite bathroom comes with a vintage claw-foot tub and walk-in shower. A private patio overlooks the backyard.
Three more bedrooms and two bathrooms complete the second level.
Outside, the quarter-acre grounds offer a saltwater swimming pool and hot tub surrounded by manicured gardens. You’ll also find Flea’s cedar sauna.
The patio has a built-in barbecue and space for dining, a great spot for entertaining. Hedges and gates offer privacy, and a two-car garage completes the property.
“It’s just a really great character home with a lot of original details, “Allos says. Sounds like sweet music to a buyer’s ears.
Flea, 57, is a founding member and bassist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers. In 2019, the band announced plans for a new record, with new songs.
